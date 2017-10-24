Nintendo announces Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp coming to Android next month

As expected, Nintendo this evening announced that it is bringing Animal Crossing to iOS and Android next month. The game is called Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and it brings many of the things gamers love about the Animal Crossing franchise to mobile devices, with a few new twists…

Nintendo made the announcement during a Direct presentation this evening and has since launched pre-registrations for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. In the game, users are responsible for managing their own campsite and can personalize it with their own character and design.

Get back to nature in Animal Crossing™: Pocket Camp, the new Animal Crossing mobile game where you take on the role of campsite manager! You’re in charge, so you can decorate your own campsite however you like! Make it fun, make it cute, make it sporty—it’s up to you to craft the kind of furniture and amenities that will make your camp a must-see for animals visiting the area.

You advance through the game by visiting different recreational spots where you can help animals, craft furniture and amenities, and more. While players can collect materials by themselves, the game also supports “micro transactions” with the in-game Leaf Ticket currency. Here, users can earn Leaf Tickets within the game or buy using real money to buy them. The Leaf Tickets can then be traded for materials or used to speed up in-game time.

Nintendo hasn’t yet shared a specific release date for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, aside from that it will be available in November. The game is free with in-app purchases. Head to Nintendo’s website to preregister for the release.

What do you think of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp? Will you be playing it when it’s released next month? Check out Nintendo’s short demo of the game below and let us know what you think down in the comments.