Logitech’s Circle 2 cameras now work with Google Assistant and Chromecast

Nest is the go-to option for a security camera that fits with your Google ecosystem, but as Assistant picks up integration with more services and products, the options are expanding. Today, that includes Logitech’s Circle 2 security cameras.

In a blog post today, Logitech has announced that its Circle 2 cameras can integrate with Google Assistant and a nearby Chromecast to add a very useful new trick.

Once set up, Circle 2 users can simply ask a connected Google Home or the Assistant on their Android phone or iPhone to show a specific camera on their Chromecast connected or Chromecast built-in TV.

You can view any of your Circle 2 cameras and a live view on your TV just using your voice. For example, if your Circle 2 Camera is named “front door,” you can say, “Ok Google, show me the front door camera,” and you’ll see your front porch view on your TV.

The integration is free and works on Circle 2 and first-generation Circle cameras. To get set up, Logitech has a full tutorial available on its website.

