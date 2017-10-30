Chrome OS 62 rolling out with Android-style notifications, KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability fixes

Following the release of Chrome 62 for browsers and Android, the latest version is now rolling out to Chrome OS. With version 61 adding a Pixel-style launcher and new lock screen, this update revamps the notifications panel to be more Android-like. One of the more important security changes also addresses the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability.

With the advent of Android apps on Chrome OS, there was a distinct divide in the appearance of notifications for native apps and those from the Play Store. With version 62, Chrome apps adopt the Android style with the first row featuring small icons, app name, and time, as well as re-styled notification action buttons below. This uniformity and consistency is much appreciated.

There is also an “enhanced touch experience” for the Files app, and support for zooming legacy apps in tablet mode. For enterprise users, there is Kerberos SSO (single sign-on) integration for Active Directory managed Chrome OS devices and support for full-screen apps in Enterprise Public Session mode.

On the security front, this update features several fixes for the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerabilities that were announced earlier this month. Also related to Wi-Fi, this update adds Randomized Alternate Hosts for Captive Portal Detection and ARC++ inbound network connections.

Chrome 62 began rolling out on Friday to most devices, with Play Store-enabled Chromebooks receiving it “in the new few days.”

Chrome OS 61 Chrome OS 62

