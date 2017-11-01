Watch Razer’s first Android smartphone unveiling event right here [Livestream]

After Razer acquired Nextbit at the beginning of the year, there was no question that the gaming company had to be building its own smartphone. After months of rumors and leaks, Razer is unveiling a brand new product today, and it’s likely to be a gaming-centric smartphone…

Back in July, a report stated that Razer was planning on taking the company public on the Hong Kong stock exchange in hopes to use the influx of funds to produce its own smartphone. Razer has since filed and is estimating to make over $550 million when it does enter the exchange.

Over the last month, as with almost every phone that’s set to be announced, we have seen an image of the alleged Razer phone as well as its entire spec sheet leak onto the internet. Based off of these, it looks like the handset’s design was profoundly influenced by the Nextbit Robin and will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and will feature a 5.72-inch IGZO display which has an astonishing 120Hz panel.

The event is taking place at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET today and will be live-streamed so that you don’t miss a single moment. And in case the embedded YouTube stream below stops working, Razer will also be livestreaming the phone’s unveiling on Twitch and Facebook.