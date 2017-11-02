Google’s extended Pixel 2 warranty removes some deductibles on ‘Preferred Care’ protection plan

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are great phones, but they do have some inherent issues (especially the XL). To help smooth things over a bit, Google extended the warranty on both phones to two years, and now, that’s making a change to Google’s protection program.

The “Preferred Care” plan which Pixel owners can purchase during checkout for $129 offers them 2 years of accidental damage coverage, priority access to support, and more.

An email sent out to Preferred Care members reveals that Google’s new extended warranty is going to have a positive effect on members of this program.

Dear Preferred Care member, Good news: To offer even more peace of mind to our customers, we’ve extended our Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL manufacturer’s warranty from 1 year to 2 years. Since you’re one of our valued Preferred Care members, we wanted to let you know how this will affect our program. As of today, if you experience hardware failures due to normal wear and tear during your coverage period, you will not have to pay a deductible for repair or replacement. And of course, you’ll continue to enjoy all your Preferred Care benefits, including exclusive access to our expert sessions, priority service, and two-year accidental damage coverage for up to two claims. These changes are effective immediately, and there’s nothing that you’ll need to do. As always, you can receive a full refund on your purchase of Preferred Care for up to 30 days after your device was shipped. If you’ve made any claims, the refund will be minus any claims paid before your cancellation. Got questions? Just contact us anytime. We’re here to help. Thanks, The Google Store Team

To state things a bit simpler, the extension of the Pixel’s manufacturer warranty is taking away deductibles on standard wear and tear repairs during that second year. Originally, because the Pixel’s warranty expired halfway through the Preferred Care program, these repairs were handled by the program, but now they are simply covered by the warranty.

While it may seem like this makes the $129 plan slightly less valuable, Pixel 2 owners are still getting some excellent additions including protection for accidental damage and priority support.

