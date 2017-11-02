Adobe analytics suggest that majority of holiday online shopping will be on mobile devices

Stats from Adobe’s analytics wing suggest that, for the first time ever, more holiday shopping will be done on mobile devices than on computers …

Analysis of more than a trillion visits to 4,500 retail websites, coupled to other data sources, indicates that mobile devices will make up 54% of online holiday shopping – 45% from smartphones, 9% from tablets.

The company says that this makes it more important than ever for retailers to ensure that their sites are optimized for mobile.

Mobile is a huge opportunity this holiday season, and the retailers that deliver the best experience are the ones that will close the deal. The key is going to be making the mobile experience helpful to the customer, wherever they are in their shopping journey.

Those using retailer apps rather than the web are especially important, says the company.

The holiday season is a great time to nurture your loyalists—those shoppers who have downloaded your mobile app. Smart retailers will engage these individuals with personalized experiences, as they’ve already expressed interest in your company by giving your app real estate on the most personal device they own.

Adobe also believes that 2017 will be the first year that holiday shopping breaks $100B, predicting 13.8% growth year-on-year to $107.4B.

Via Re/code

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: