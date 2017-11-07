Google Assistant for Android & iOS gain Allo’s useful daily reminder ‘Subscriptions’

Alongside yesterday’s rollout of music recognition, Google Assistant is also adding a feature long found in Allo to the main Android and iOS version. Subscriptions provide useful recurring alerts and were one of Google Allo’s most useful Assistant features.

Subscriptions are daily reminders for information like the weather or less critically a poem, quote, or funny video. Out of the possible notifications, up-to-date information, like weather, will probably be the most useful to users.

When asking for any of those commands, the first suggestion chip is now “Send daily.” Tapping or speaking will walk users though scheduling an exact time to be notified.

Once set, Assistant will reply with a confirmation, as well as chips to cancel or “Show active subscriptions.” The latter can be asked and accessed at any time and presents a carousel of active alerts, with a quick summary that notes the time they are set to go off.

Tapping on one will walk users through editing the subscription, with the option to change the time or cancel. Users are able to set the same subscription to go off multiple times during the day. At the scheduled time, users will receive a notification from the Google app. Tapping will open Assistant and load that command.

Meanwhile, users can also directly ask Assistant to send weather or any of the following information everyday:

Send me weather everyday

Send me a poem everyday

Send me a quote everyday

Send me a funny video everyday

Send me a fun fact everyday

Send me a mindfulness tip everyday

Overall, this is a nice addition and one of the more useful features from Allo. Hopefully, it will expand to other information like getting news alerts daily. The feature is now live on both Android and the iOS Google Assistant app.

