OnePlus 5T will reportedly have the same price as the OnePlus 5

We’re a little over a week away from the debut on the OnePlus 5T, and we’re certainly excited to see what the company has in store. From what we’ve seen so far, it’s going to be a nice upgrade, but apparently, it’s not going to cost anything extra…

OnePlus’ smartphones have gone up in cost with each new release on every device since the company started. The OnePlus 5 is the company’s highest priced smartphone ever, not that that’s a bad thing. It was widely expected that the OnePlus 5T with its new screen and altered design would definitely cost extra, but that’s not the case apparently.

TechRadar reports that, at least in the United Kingdom, the OnePlus 5T is going to carry the same price tag as the OnePlus which debuted earlier on this year. That’s based on official documentation from O2, a UK-based carrier, but the price was the same as that of the current OnePlus 5’s pricing.

Does this mean that OnePlus definitely isn’t raising the price tag? Not really, this could be carrier-exclusive pricing and prices could easily change between regions, but it’s a really good sign.

We’ll find out more about the OnePlus 5T in the coming days, and all the details including the price tag will be revealed on November 16th at an event in New York City.

