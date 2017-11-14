Google Home app adding bass and treble controls for speakers, improved search

Coinciding with the October 4th hardware event, the Google Home companion app was completely redesigned with a simpler bottom bar interface. Today, Google announced a handful of new features for it, including search improvements and advanced sound settings for speakers.

Nintendo Switch

Search is accessible from the Browse tab as a blue circular icon in the bottom left corner. Thanks to a recent update, users can now search by artist, genre, category, or actor. The latter includes a quick summary from Wikipedia with TV shows, movies, and their songs listed underneath as carousels. Tapping on one of the suggestion chips also opens that respective section.

However, the bigger change is the addition of “advanced sound settings” for Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers. The recently redesigned Now playing screen with its radial volume control and stop Casting chip adds a new button in the top right corner.

Tapping the icon to the left of the Gear for device options takes users to “Equalizer Settings.” Here you can adjust bass and treble through sliders. This should be especially useful when the Google Home Max launches next month.

The new search features are already live on devices we’ve tested, but the advanced audio controls do not yet appear to be live on any of our speakers.

Current Previous

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: