Sprint and Hulu partner to give unlimited access to Hulu streaming service

Sprint announced today a partnership with Hulu to give customers unlimited access to Hulu’s Limited Commercial plan. This plan allows for both new and existing customers to stream all the movies and television shows straight to their mobile devices.

Roger Solé, chief marketing officer for Sprint said of the partnership,

“How people watch their favorite shows, listen to the latest music, and play the most popular games is changing all the time. We’re excited to provide Sprint customers the best in entertainment through our unique partnership with Hulu.”

There is a small catch though. In order to get this bundled access to Hulu you need to be on Sprint’s ‘Unlimited Freedom Plan’. If you are already on this plan, great! You don’t have to do anything to get access. If you are not on this plan though you’re in luck. It is one of the cheaper ‘fully unlimited’ plans there is. For $25/line, and a 5th line free, you get five lines for just $100 dollars a month (then the price bumps up to $190 after 1/31/19).

Sprint adds some interesting stats for those skeptical of their network reliability. They claim that nationwide, their average download speed has improved by 33% year over year. Not only that but in 25 of the top 99 markets in the US, the download speeds have gone up anywhere from 40-100%. They don’t say what those 25 markets are, but that is a pretty substantial increase for the smallest of the big four US carriers.

As more and more people watch TV and movies from their smartphones, more companies will partner with streaming services for bundle options. Most recently we’ve seen T-Mobile offer free Netflix with its T-Mobile One plan.

How do you watch most of your content? Phone, TV, or tablet? Let us know in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: