Essential Phone camera updated w/ stability fixes and 60FPS monochrome video mode

Andy Rubin’s Essential produced an incredible piece of hardware in the Essential Phone, but its camera was a deal-breaker for many. Now, following some major price cuts, Essential is still working to make that camera better, and that’s reflected in the latest update.

The Essential Phone’s camera app was moved to the Play Store not long after launch to make updates quicker, and we’ve seen quite a few updates in recent weeks. This latest update doesn’t deliver any ground-breaking changes, but it continues to show the company is making an effort.

In the latest version of the Essential Camera app, the most notable new feature is a new mode for video. With this update, users can record video in a monochrome mode using the second lens in 60FPS. For fans of black and white videos, that’s a great addition, but I doubt it’s something everyone will use.

Most importantly, however, Essential says this update continues to address stability issues on the phone. Further, it “improves the flow” for updates on the 360 Cam, and makes some minor changes to the UI.

If you’re using an Essential Phone, be sure to check the Play Store for the latest version of the Camera app.

