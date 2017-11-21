9to5Toys Lunch Break: Roku 4K Media Player $50, Sonos One Speaker $175, Ring Smart Video Doorbell $100, more

- Nov. 21st 2017 10:24 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Roku’s 4K Premiere+ Streaming Media Player drops to $50 at Best Buy

Sonos Black Friday discounts arrive w/ up to $100 off: new One speaker $175, more

Ring Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell drops to $100 Black Friday price early (Reg. up to $180)

Smartphone Accessories: iOrange-E MFi 6-ft Lightning charging cable $6, more

Anker’s biggest sale of the year arrives at Amazon for Black Friday w/ deals from $8

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – our top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 25 $179, Beats from $100, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Home Audio: Sonos PLAYBAR $600, Samsung Sound+ $300more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more

Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48more

Best of Black Friday – Home Goods: KitchenAid Stand Mixer $180, Keurig K55 Brewer $60, more

Run Windows, another macOS or any other x86 OS on your Mac with Parallels: $40/$64

MORE NEW DEALS:

Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale takes up to 45% off Philips Hue Smart Lights

Best Buy takes $150 off the Arlo Pro Wireless Camera 4-pack for Black Friday, now at $500

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800