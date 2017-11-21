9to5Toys Lunch Break: Roku 4K Media Player $50, Sonos One Speaker $175, Ring Smart Video Doorbell $100, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Roku’s 4K Premiere+ Streaming Media Player drops to $50 at Best Buy
Sonos Black Friday discounts arrive w/ up to $100 off: new One speaker $175, more
Ring Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell drops to $100 Black Friday price early (Reg. up to $180)
Smartphone Accessories: iOrange-E MFi 6-ft Lightning charging cable $6, more
Anker’s biggest sale of the year arrives at Amazon for Black Friday w/ deals from $8
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – our top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 25 $179, Beats from $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Home Audio: Sonos PLAYBAR $600, Samsung Sound+ $300, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48, more
Best of Black Friday – Home Goods: KitchenAid Stand Mixer $180, Keurig K55 Brewer $60, more
Run Windows, another macOS or any other x86 OS on your Mac with Parallels: $40/$64
MORE NEW DEALS:
Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale takes up to 45% off Philips Hue Smart Lights
Best Buy takes $150 off the Arlo Pro Wireless Camera 4-pack for Black Friday, now at $500
- Logitech Gaming Black Friday Sale: mice from $20, keyboards $35, much more
- Sony XB20 Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to $50 shipped (Reg. $78+)
- Expand your Wi-Fi w/ the TP-LINK 802.11ac Range Extender Kit for $80 (Reg. $130)
- Bring home the 4-Bay AirPlay-enabled QNAP NAS at just $204 shipped (Reg. $280)
- Keep your iPhone 7/8/Plus/X protected with a case from Luvvitt from $3 shipped
- Verizon gets in on Black Friday 2017 discounts, offers up to 50% Google Pixel 2 and more
- Verizon offers Gigabit Fios Triple Play w/ $100+ Black Friday bonus gifts ($80/mo)
- TiVo kicks off Thanksgiving sale, offers first discount on BOLT plus VOX remote for $150
- Best Game Deals Black Friday Edition: South Park Fractured $35, Uncharted 4 $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Agent A, Sonic, Danmaku Unlimited, more
- Assassin’s Creed Origins & South Park for PS4/Xbox One hit Black Friday price: $35 each
- The amazing Seinfeld Apartment Set Replica diorama now $100 off for Festivus
- LEGO Technic RC Tracked Racer hits new Amazon low at $80 shipped (Reg. $100)
- LEGO unveils new Star Wars: The Last Jedi sets in lead up to the film’s release
- Share Screenshots in Seconds with a Droplr Pro Lifetime Subscription: $25 for 3 Users
- Get better posture with the Halter Height Adjustable Sit/Stand Desk for $130
- This Quadcopter records 720p video and is only $30 shipped, today only
- Amazon’s Thermos Gold Box has easy stocking stuffers from $6 Prime shipped
- Score top-rated PORTER-CABLE drill/driver kits, more from $22 at Amazon
- Calphalon’s best-selling sauce pan drops to Amazon low at $20 Prime shipped
- Vudu’s Thanksgiving Week Sale: New release movies as low as $6 to rent
- Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker drops to $50 shipped (Reg. $70+)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has 30% off KRUPS coffeemakers, more w/ deals from $22
- GAP Black Friday Sale is here early with 50% off sitewide w/ deals from $15
- PUMA Carson 2 Terrain Men’s Sneakers are $36 shipped on eBay (Reg. $60)
- Express Black Friday starts now with 50% off sitewide + free shipping
- Target Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: 15% off sitewide, BeatsX + $20 GC $99, more
- Best Buy’s Black Friday iMac and MacBook Pro deals are live w/ up to $250 off
- iTunes launches massive Black Friday $5 HD movie sale w/ new and old hits
- Pick up Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar for just $1,090 shipped
- Grab an Apple Watch Series 3 w/ up to $105 of Kohl’s Cash
- Pixelmator for Mac now 50% off for the holidays: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Readdle iOS/Mac apps 50% off for Black Friday: Printer Pro, PDF Expert, Calendars, more
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on iOS/Apple TV now FREE for very first time (Reg. $3)
- R.B.I Baseball 17 for iOS now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
- Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’
- Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30
- Hands-on: Satechi’s Wireless Charger is one of the best-looking iPhone X compatible charging solutions [Video]
- LEGO intros Rey and Kylo Ren as the latest BrickHeadz to join its lineup
- BenQ is showing off its ‘first affordable 4K projector’ to the world
- Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup
- BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home
- NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces
- Sephora’s Insider Sale is now live, here are our top picks
- Devialet unveils new sleek AirPlay-enabled Phantom speaker w/ 1200W of power
- Geio is the world’s first battle bot complete with futuristic design and FPS remote viewing
- Add new dishes to spruce up your holiday table before Thanksgiving
- MyLifter 2.0 is the smartest storage system to ever hit your garage
- Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]
- Top advent calendars for 2017: Sephora, Harry Potter, LEGO, & more
- Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around