Verizon offering up to 50% off a Google Pixel 2 and more w/ Black Friday deals

With Black Friday 2017 just a few days away, Verizon is finally getting in on savings. Come Thursday, the retailer will be offering discounts across a wide range of products from smartphones like the Google Pixel and Galaxy S8, smart home gear from Google and Nest, Bluetooth speakers and more. Both in-store and online shoppers will be able to rake in the savings this year, so be sure to head below and see what Verizon is offering.

Highlighting this year’s Black Friday sale, you’ll be able to snag a new smartphone for up to 50% off when you sign up for a Verizon unlimited plan. This lets you ring in the holidays with a new Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto Zs Force and more at half the price.

Verizon will also be offering solid savings elsewhere as well. Matching the price we’ve seen just about everywhere else, the retailer will be selling the Google Home for $80 and the Mini smart speaker for $30. Both include $10 prepaid cards, making Verizon’s offer even more noteworthy for its customers. Other Google products will be receiving discounts as well, with the Chromecast Ultra hitting $55 (Reg. $70) and the Google DayDream View going for $80.

Those looking to outfit their home with smart devices are in luck as Verizon has the Nest Protect Smoke Alarm for $100 (Reg. $120), the Nest Cam for $140 (Reg. $200) and the updated Nest Cam IQ for $250 (Reg. $300). Bluetooth speakers too are a big area for savings with the UE BOOM 2 getting a 50% discount to $100, alongside the larger MEGABOOM dropping by $120 to $180. If that’s not your jam, the JBL Charge 3 will be dropping to $90 (Reg. $150).

Finally if all of the solid Apple Watch savings we’re seeing aren’t enough for you to pick up the wearable, Verizon will be offering discounts on a few Fitbit models. Fitbit’s flagship Blaze will be getting a $50 price cut down to $150 and both the Alta HR and Charge 2 will be going for $100 (Reg. $150).

