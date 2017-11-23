EFF provides tool to allow you to instantly lobby Congress to protect net neutrality

Although the Trump administration is pressing ahead with plans to remove net neutrality, there’s still time for you to play your part in preventing it.

The proposal still needs to pass a vote in Congress, and the Electronic Frontier Foundation has provided a webpage allowing you to instantly lobby your representative …

Ending net neutrality – which requires ISPs to treat all websites and online services equally – will result in a two-speed Internet. ISPs will be able to request payment from large sites in return for speeding up their traffic, while slowing down traffic to the rest of the web.

ISPs will even be able to take money from one service to completely block access to a rival one, allowing established players to block smaller competitors, while startups won’t be able to deliver the same level of service as those companies able to pay for high-speed access.

Google is one of more than 40 tech giants seeking to protect net neutrality, opposing plans to undo the legislation guaranteeing it.

The net neutrality rules that protect the open internet are in danger of being dismantled. Internet companies, innovative startups, and millions of internet users depend on these common-sense protections that prevent blocking or throttling of internet traffic, segmenting the internet into paid fast lanes and slow lanes, and other discriminatory practices. Thanks in part to net neutrality, the open internet has grown to become an unrivaled source of choice, competition, innovation, free expression, and opportunity. And it should stay that way.

An FCC consultation attracted more than 10M comments. While this has now closed, you can send a message to Congress via this EFF webpage. You don’t even have to know the name of your representative – just enter your address and it will automatically send it to the right person.

You can do it in seconds, accepting the standard text, or make your email more effective by customizing it.

Even if you personally use a VPN service, which makes it impossible for ISPs to see which site you are accessing, it’s worth fighting the plans to protect others.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more Google & Android news: