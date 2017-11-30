Google Photos 3.10 hints at object removal feature, themed movies, more [APK Teardown]

The latest update of Google Photos began rolling out yesterday with a visual change that adds a light navigation bar on Pixel devices, as well as new text selection functionality in Google Lens. A teardown of version 3.10 reveals a number of in-progress features coming to the app.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Object removal in Photos

While demonstrating Google’s computer vision prowess at I/O 2017, Sundar Pichai demoed the ability to remove unwanted objects in an image. One example showed machine learning capable of removing a chain link fence that was obscuring the main subject of a picture. At the time, the CEO only noted that it was “coming very soon,” with Photos seeming like the most likely product to gain this functionality.

The latest version of Google Photos includes two sets of references to types of image obstructions: “Photo Reflection” and something called “Occlusion.” The latter might possibly refer to the feature demoed at I/O, while it seems that Google might expand the feature to correct for a number of common image errors.

<string name=”preference_obstruction_type_occlusion”>Occlusion</string> <string name=”preference_obstruction_type_photo_reflection”>Photo Reflection</string> <string name=”preference_obstruction_type_title”>Obstruction Type</string>

<string-array name=”preference_obstruction_type_entries”> <item>@string/preference_obstruction_type_occlusion</item> <item>@string/preference_obstruction_type_photo_reflection</item> </string-array> <string-array name=”preference_obstruction_type_entryvalues”> <item>OCCLUSION</item> <item>PHOTO_REFLECTION</item> </string-array>

Enable 4K capture

Meanwhile, under a new option called “Capture Settings,” there is a reference to enabling 4K video capture. It’s odd why this setting would be housed in Google Photos versus a device’s camera app.

<string name=”preference_capture_settings”>Capture Settings</string> <string name=”preference_enable_4K_summary”>Enable UHD 4K video capture (if supported)</string> <string name=”preference_enable_4K_title”>Enable 4K Capture</string>

Processing Settings

Another set of preferences are related to processing images or videos, with options like noting progress and taking advantage of the GPU for faster processing.

<string name=”preference_processing_settings”>Processing Settings</string> <string name=”preference_show_progress_summary”>Visualize progress with a paint-like UI</string> <string name=”preference_show_progress_title”>Show Progress</string> <string name=”preference_show_tracks_summary”>Debug the online processing by displaying tracked points</string> <string name=”preference_show_tracks_title”>Show Tracks</string> <string name=”preference_uniform_frames_summary”>Select frames uniformly in time (no spatial reasoning)</string> <string name=”preference_uniform_frames_title”>Uniform Frame Selection</string> <string name=”preference_use_gpu_summary”>Use GPU to accelerate some parts of the processing pipeline</string> <string name=”preference_use_gpu_title”>Use GPU for faster processing</string>

Themed movies

The Assistant in Google Photos allows users to select up to 50 photos to create a movie, with users able to apply filters over frames, as well as music. Google might be working on new “themed movie” option that would be distinct and coexist with the current manual option.

<string name=”photos_create_movie_bottom_sheet_title_concept”>Create themed movie</string> <string name=”photos_create_movie_bottom_sheet_title_manual”>Create movie manually</string>

Movies based on face, pet cluster

Meanwhile, there are also strings that suggest users will be able to make movies from specific faces or the recently announced pet clustering feature. Strings note needing to have a certain number of identified faces to make such a movie.

<string name=”photos_create_movie_concept_error_dialog_enable_creation”>This feature requires creations to be enabled in settings</string> <string name=”photos_create_movie_concept_error_dialog_enable_face_clusering”>This feature requires face grouping to be enabled in settings</string> <string name=”photos_create_movie_concept_error_dialog_enable_pet_clusering”>This feature requires pet grouping to be enabled in settings</string> <string name=”photos_create_movie_concept_error_dialog_not_enough_clusering”>You do not have enough face groups in your Google Photos account</string> <string name=”photos_create_movie_concept_error_settings_button”>SETTINGS</string>

