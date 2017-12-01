Google updates annual Santa Tracker apps for 2017 w/ 24 days of games, activities

In time for the start of December, Google has updated its annual Santa Tracker app for 2017. The countdown to Christmas Eve begins today, but in the meantime there will be 24 days of activities and games on Android, iOS, and Chrome, as well as an Assistant integration.

Like an advent calendar, the Santa’s Village section of the Santa Tracker apps and website will be offering new games and “holiday cheer” every day until December 24th.

Learn to code the famous elf dance with Code Boogie, create original artwork in Santa’s Canvas, and take part in what could be the world’s largest virtual snowball fight. (Shhh, we weren’t supposed to tell you about that one.)

One of this year’s more notable games is a 3D jetpack-esque activity that uses your phone’s accelerometer and Google Maps. It will only be available on Android.

With the new “Santa Snap” game, available only on the Android app, you can fly your jetpack-ed elf around the globe in Google Maps and take “elfies” with famous world landmarks. Use the accelerometer to focus the lens and take a pictures at just the right time.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Eve, Assistant on Android, iOS, and Home will provide live updates on the red-suited man’s route with “Ok Google, where is Santa?” The updated Santa Tracker site and Android app is now live, but the iOS client is not yet available. Google also has a resource site for educators and parents.

