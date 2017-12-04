Netflix for Android testing clean bottom bar redesign that merges together sections

Netflix is the latest app testing a bottom bar redesign for its Android client. Over the weekend, several users have spotted the new design as part of a server-side rollout that is testing several variants.

At the moment, most users on the stable version of the Netflix app still have the hamburger icon in the top-left corner. That navigation drawer houses the account switcher, notifications, My Downloads, My List, and content categories.

In this redesign, a four button bottom bar houses Home, Search, Downloads, and My Profile. This new design notably drops search from the top-right corner of the interface, with the app bar now simply featuring a centered Netflix logo. As a result, the Google Cast icon also slots into that corner position.

Meanwhile, the long list of categories are now on the search page, while notifications, and My List are housed under My Profile. These mergers are particularly welcome as the drawer in the existing app is a bit of a cluttered mess.

The video streaming service also appears to be testing another interface that drops the text labels of the various tabs in the bottom bar. This makes for a very clean interface, though some might prefer the presence of labels in the app for usability reasons.

Hopefully, this rollout will soon be available to all users as it’s already live for some users on the stable version of the app.

