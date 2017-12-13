How to set up your Google Home Max

With the Google Home Max being delivered to customers now, we figured it would be a good time to walk you through how to set up and get started with your new smart speaker. Thankfully, most of the set up process takes place within the Home app, which means the entire process just takes a few minutes.

Unbox your Google Home Max, taking out the unit itself and its power cable Plug the Home Max into the wall and wait for it to play a chime and say that it’s ready to be set up Download the Google Home application from the Play Store Open the Home application and sign in with your Google account Select the Devices icon in the top right corner of the display that looks like a television and speaker You should see your Google Home Max at the top of the menu, offering to let you set it up. Tap on Set Up Follow the on-screen steps which will walk you through connecting the smart speaker to your Wi-Fi network, telling the application where the Home Max will be placed within your house, setting up Google Assistant, connecting it to your music services, setting a default music service, and more You will know that your Google Home Max is fully set up and ready to go when it plays a chime

Now that everything is working, try giving the Home Max a command by saying “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” followed by a query. Remember that you can also change the speaker’s volume with a voice command or by swiping on the top of the unit itself.

Keep in mind that by placing your Google Home Max in landscape, you will hear audio in stereo. Setting it upright will switch it to mono, but if you have two Home Max units, you can use them both vertically to get true stereo audio.

