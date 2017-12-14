Download the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition wallpapers right here [Gallery]

Star Wars is hitting theaters across the tonight (or tomorrow, officially), and if you’re anything like me, you waited a bit too long to buy your tickets and you’re stuck seeing it in the very front row on the far right side. Well, hopefully these Star Wars wallpapers pulled from the special edition OnePlus 5T will cheer you up before you severely strain your neck in the name of not waiting another 24 hours…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

The wallpapers span a wide variety of The Last Jedi-themed imagery, from silhouettes of Kylo Ren to full-res art of stormtroopers. In line with the menacing theme of the movie, pretty much all of the art in these wallpapers is from the Sith side of things.

Of course, the size of these wallpapers is meant to perfectly fit the OnePlus 5T, so your experience applying these on other Android devices across dozens of resolutions will certainly vary. But in general they should work just fine — you can even use them on most modern iPhones.

You can check out the full gallery of wallpapers below, but if you want to just get all the full-res walls in one simple download, you can head to this mirror. From there, just unzip the files and move the wallpapers you want to use over to your devices. Downloading them is probably easier, but you can also access these directly on the OnePlus 5T if you own it — it’ll just take a few little hacks.