9to5Toys Last Call: Google Pixelbook $899, Roku Streaming Sticks from $40, Bose QuietComfort Headphones $150, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Dell Celeron Braswell Dual 12-inch Chromebook $166, Touchscreen $195

Google Pixelbook sees first major price drop, now from $899 shipped ($100 off)

Roku’s 2017 Streaming Media Sticks from $40, grab the 4K model for $50

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for $150 shipped

Insignia’s Bluetooth 2-Ch. Soundbar is a budget-friendly upgrade: $40 (Reg. $100)

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS:

IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup

Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more

Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets