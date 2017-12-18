9to5Toys Last Call: Google Pixelbook $899, Roku Streaming Sticks from $40, Bose QuietComfort Headphones $150, more

- Dec. 18th 2017 10:39 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Dell Celeron Braswell Dual 12-inch Chromebook $166, Touchscreen $195

Google Pixelbook sees first major price drop, now from $899 shipped ($100 off) 

Roku’s 2017 Streaming Media Sticks from $40, grab the 4K model for $50

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for $150 shipped

Insignia’s Bluetooth 2-Ch. Soundbar is a budget-friendly upgrade: $40 (Reg. $100)

Smartphone Accessories: Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones from $298, more

Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets

Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50

Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more

Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more

Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more

Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its new braided Lightning cable, more from $8

NEW PRODUCTS:

IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup

Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more

Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets

9to5Toys Lunch Break

