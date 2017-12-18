9to5Toys Last Call: Google Pixelbook $899, Roku Streaming Sticks from $40, Bose QuietComfort Headphones $150, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Dell Celeron Braswell Dual 12-inch Chromebook $166, Touchscreen $195
- Upgrade your Mac w/ a Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD for $260 shipped
- 9to5Toys Top 100 for 2017 including a killer exclusive discount on #1
- SNES Classic 24-hr. Giveaway: Have Nintendo’s retro console under the Christmas tree
- SanDisk has a 64GB Lightning Flash Drive at Amazon for $45 (Reg. $56+)
- Samsung’s 32GB MicroSD Card is 50% off at $8 Prime shipped
- Fix just about anything w/ this 8-pack of Sugru Moldable Putty at a new all-time low: $11.50
- Aukey mechanical keyboards w/ blue switches on sale from $25
- Shapa smart scale says goodbye to weight measurements, favors personalized feedback
- Green Deals: GreenWorks 40V 19-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $211, more
- Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface
- This Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is only $12 Prime shipped right now
- Instant Pot’s popular Duo Mini Pressure Cooker + $20 gift card for $70 shipped
- Athleta Semi-Annual Sale is taking up to 50% off workout gear starting at $5
- The LEGO Christmas Story House just hit its goal to become a reality
- Hand knit throw blankets are all the trend and we’re sharing where you can find one
- Play DVDs on your MacBook w/ an external LG reader: $20 (20% off)
- Breville’s high-end Oracle Espresso Machine is now $325 off at Amazon
- Get in shape at work with the FitDesk Under Desk Elliptical for $64 (all-time low)
- See 360-degrees w/ an Alexa-compatible home security Wi-Fi camera: $55 (Reg. $70)
- Volcom takes a rare 40% off sitewide + free shipping with this promo code
Google Pixelbook sees first major price drop, now from $899 shipped ($100 off)
Roku’s 2017 Streaming Media Sticks from $40, grab the 4K model for $50
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for $150 shipped
Insignia’s Bluetooth 2-Ch. Soundbar is a budget-friendly upgrade: $40 (Reg. $100)
Smartphone Accessories: Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones from $298, more
Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets
Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50
Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more
Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more
Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more
Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its new braided Lightning cable, more from $8
- Extend your PlayStation Plus membership before the holidays: 1-year for $40 (Reg. $60)
- Start achieving your goals with the 1byone Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for $22
- AmazonBasics 25-mile HD Antenna offers a peace-of-mind backup: $8.50 (Reg. $13)
- Gift card stocking stuffers up to 20% off: Foot Locker, Nintendo, Sony, Uber, GameStop, more
- Abercrombie & Fitch takes 50% off sitewide & an extra 15% off select styles
- Upgrade to a new Tuft and Needle foam mattress from $250, today only at Amazon
- HP’s AirPrint-enabled AiO Printer is down to $50 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Amazon announces annual Digital Day sale on December 29th, previews deals
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tengami, Heroes of Loot, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: 2 Nintendo Switch Games at $30 off, Ghost Recon $20, more
- Remedy slow Wi-Fi speeds w/ this 2-pack of Powerline Ethernet adapters: $40 ($50 off)
- Amazon’s offering up to 65% off Anne Klein watches, bracelets & more from $32
- Nintendo Switch Accessories: Charging Dock $24 or Pro Controller for $61
- UGG takes up to 50% off sale items including boots, apparel, sneakers & more
- Acer Aspire 15.6″ Notebook + Microsoft Office 365 Home (1-year subscription) for $347
- Today only, Amazon has camping and swimming gear at up to 40% off, from $10
- Score top-rated hearing protection from Walker, starting at $30
- Amazon takes up to 50% off select CamelBak Bottles & Packs from $8.50, today only
- Amazon’s 1-Day Thermos Gold Box has great stocking stuffers from $7
- APC 1500VA Compact UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector for $119, today only
- Get fresh herbs all winter with the best AeroGarden at its lowest price ever: $168
- Apple Watch deals return before Christmas: Series 1 from $180, Stainless 2 from $349
- Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500
- Apple 12-inch MacBooks from $799 in cert. refurb condition at Amazon, today only
- Affinity Photo and Designer for Mac now on sale for the holidays: $40 ea. (20% off)
- Star Wars Mac Game Sale from $3: KOTOR 1 & 2, Force Unleashed, Jedi Knight 2, more
- OK Golf on iOS and Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup
Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more
Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets
- Codey Rocky is the newest coding companion robot your kids will love
- The stellar puzzle-platfomer Fez is now available on iOS [Video]
- You’ll never have to tie shoe laces again with the Zubits magnetic system
- What to give your pet during the holiday season from $7
- Amazon announces holiday shipping perks and cut-off dates + Walmart, Best Buy, more
- Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
- LEGO prepares for 2018 with announcement of 6 new holiday-themed BrickHeadz kits
- MatataLab is a new hands-on coding robot for kids as young as four years old
- How-to: wrap your gifts to stand out this holiday season
- WaterField’s new Atlas Executive duffle carries your MacBook and workout gear in style
- Pad & Quill intros the ‘world’s first handmade all-leather iPhone X bumper case’
- Move over Alexa, Clapboss is a new clap-activated way to control your smart home
- Marvel announces exclusive comics coming to Kindle and comiXology next year
- Best toddler learning toys to buy this holiday season
- X-Shock earbuds are truly wireless and light up to keep you safe at night
- Relay is a kid-focused cellular walkie-talkie with Google Assistant, GPS, more
- Best perfume & cologne gift sets for the holidays from $45
- AudioSwift transforms your Apple Trackpad into a MIDI controller, drum pads & more
- Honda set to unveil four adorable robot concepts at CES with facial interactions, more
- Here’s how to make your very own customized LEGO mechanical keyboard
- How-to spruce up your mantel for Christmas under $50
- This eBike sports BMX styling w/ an aluminum frame, 40+ mile range and more
- Power your iPhone X with this new adorable Pikachu wireless charger
- Top watches for men this holiday season: Tissot, MVMT, Fitbit, Fossil & more