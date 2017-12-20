Top-of-the-line Pixelbook now available as Google Store Christmas shipping ends today

- Dec. 20th 2017 12:04 pm PT

The Pixelbook continues in the grand tradition of Chromebooks made by Google featuring ridiculously high-end configurations. Announced in October, the most premium Pixelbook specification is now available from the Google Store with the holiday discount and Home speaker offer. Meanwhile, shipping to receive Store orders by Christmas ends today.

Google’s Pixelbook is available in three configurations. Both Core i5 models share 8GB of RAM, with the middle tier jumping to a 256GB SSD from the entry 128GB model. Meanwhile, the Core i7 Chromebook upgrades to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

This doubling is a $650 premium from the base $999 model at $1649. With the holiday discount, it is $100 off and includes a free Google Home even though the Pixlebook will not ship until January 3rd. These offers are in effect until December 31st and useful for nabbing the optional $99 Pixelbook Pen.

Meanwhile, the Google Store is still offering shipment in time for Christmas for products like the Pixel 2, Google Home Mini, Daydream View, and other Pixelbook configurations until 2PM PST today.

