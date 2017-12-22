Some Pixel 2 XL owners hearing buzzing or rattling from speakers, even at lower volumes

Google’s struggles with the Pixel 2 XL seem to never stop. After problems with burn-in, dull colors, and much more, reports are coming out that some Pixel 2 XL owners are having problems with the speakers on their devices.

The speakers on the Pixel 2 XL are one of our favorite aspects of the phone. Despite having inherent flaws, these speakers are loud and clear and honestly some of the best you’ll find on any phone today. That’s why it’s sad to see users reporting a buzzing or rattling noise from the speakers on the phone, regardless of the volume content is played at.

There are quite a lot of reports around the web on this issue spanning across Reddit, Google’s Product Forums, and social media (via Android Police). One of our own team members has also mentioned this problem on his unit. The extent of this problem seems to vary case-by-case, but in short, a distinct buzzing sound can be heard when content is playing.

The exact cause is unclear, but the only solution so far has been an RMA (which is still a shot in the dark as replacement units can also be affected). This probably isn’t a massive deal-breaker in the grand scheme of things, but I can certainly see how it would be annoying.

Buzzing like this isn’t uncommon for lower quality speakers or even great speakers at higher volumes, but since the Pixel is being affected even at lower volumes, it’s clear this is a problem. Add it to the ever growing list I guess…

