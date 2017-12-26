OnePlus confirms it will bring ‘Face Unlock’ to the OnePlus 5, but not in first Oreo update

While fingerprint sensors are still the main option for using biometrics to unlock your phone in today’s market, the debut of the iPhone X means that using your face to unlock will be the next big trend. With the debut of the OnePlus 5T, the company added “Face Unlock,” and it’s now bringing that same tech to the OnePlus 5.

In terms of hardware, the OnePlus 5T doesn’t use anything for Face Unlock that the 5 doesn’t already have, so it makes sense that it would be possible to bring the functionality over. Carl Pei, OnePlus’ co-founder, tweeted out on Christmas Eve to confirm that the functionality would be coming, but he didn’t give any timeline.

Android Oreo is currently in the midst of rolling out to the OnePlus 5, and it brings along all of the awesome changes users have been looking forward to. It even adds a lot of OnePlus tweaks such as launcher and camera enhancements, but it doesn’t bring Face Unlock.

Clearly, this feature is still a work in progress for the company’s former flagship, but we’ll hopefully see it relatively soon. In the meantime, OnePlus 5 users can learn more about their Oreo update over on OnePlus’ forums.

Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! 🎅🎄🎁 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017

