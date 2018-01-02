January security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

Following last month’s release of Android 8.1, the January security patch is today rolling out. It brings the perfunctory bug fixes after December’s addition of many Pixel 2 features to older devices, as well as burn-in protections.

There are 20 issues resolved in the January security patch dated 2018-01-01 and 18 in the 2018-01-05 one. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and possibly permitting a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a “crafted file.”

However, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 46 additional security fixes and two functional updates:

Canadian carrier Rogers only notes the presence of security fixes. Meanwhile, there is a separate build for O2 Pixel and Pixel 2 devices in the UK.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

