LG V30 arrives in ‘Raspberry Rose’ at CES 2018

The LG V30 was one of the most underrated flagships we saw in 2017, but it’s still a fantastic device that brings a lot to the table. Now, LG is adding on to the V30’s portfolio with a new “Raspberry Rose” color variant.

“Raspberry Rose” has a very distinct look, with a deep pink color that covers the back of the display and wraps around to the metallic frame. It’s a great look and it comes just in time for Valentine’s Day next month as well.

Visitors to CES 2018 will be the first in the world to experience LG Electronics’ newest, eye-catching and romance-inspiring color for the flagship V30 smartphone. Raspberry Rose, an intense saturated version of red, is a hue quite unlike any previous smartphone color offered by LG or its competitors. Designed for fashion-conscious smartphone users, LG created a unique color that provides outstanding visibility and to makes this V30 an ideal Valentine’s Day gift.

While LG will be showing off this new color at CES 2018, it won’t be available everywhere right away. “Soon after” the event, LG will roll out the new color in Korea, with markets in Europe and Asia to follow. There’s no word on if this will come to the United States. As you’d expect, it will have the same specifications as other variants.

