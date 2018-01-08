Hands-on: New Westinghouse 4K TVs with Android TV built-in start at $350 [Gallery]

We’ve seen a lot of 4K TVs come out in the past couple of years, but a ton of them are packed with inferior operating systems. Lately, though, Roku and Amazon have been fixing that, and this week at CES, Westinghouse is debuting an affordable option that uses Google’s Android TV.

Westinghouse is a relatively unknown brand, but its efforts in bringing the price of TVs down hasn’t gone unnoticed. The company has produced quite a lot of solid TVs with Roku and Amazon’s platforms built in, and now that’s expanding to Android TV.

These new 4K TVs join the handful of other sets with Android TV built-in, but with the benefit of being priced significantly lower. At $350, these are TVs almost anyone can afford.

This new line ranges in size from 43-inches to 60-inches, with 50-inch and 55-inch sizes in between. None of these feature HDR, but they do have a 120Hz maximum refresh rate, as well as built-in WiFi and an included voice remote.

As per usual with Android TV, these new TVs also include Google Assistant, full access to the Play Store, Chromecast functionality, and more. As for ports, there are 3 HDMI connections, component and composite, and optical audio out.

In my brief time checking out this unit at CES 2018, I left fairly impressed. The panel itself isn’t anything that will blow you away, but for $350 the colors were nice and the detail was great. The build quality seemed quite nice as well.

There’s still a lot unknown about these products at the moment, but we’ll undoubtedly hear more when they start hitting the market later this year in Q3.