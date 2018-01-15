9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixel 2 64GB $19/mo, August Door Lock $135, Chromebook Backpack $34, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google Pixel 2 64GB can be yours for $19/mo. on Verizon (Reg. $27), more
Google Assistant-enabled 2nd Gen. August Lock from $135 (Reg. $230)
AmazonBasics Carry-on Backpack w/ Chromebook storage hits all-time low at $34
9to5Toys’ Best of CES 2018 Awards
Essential Anatomy 5 for iOS/Mac now 50% off, starting from $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tower of Fortune trilogy now on sale for iOS: FREE+ (Reg. $3 ea.)
Review: Mophie’s powerstation AC is the best power bank out there, if you have $200
Review: Jedi Challenges brings a galaxy far, far away to the comfort of your own home
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 64GB Flash Drive w/ MFi Lightning Connector $27, more
- Blu-rays as low as $5: Black Hawk Down, This is the End, Zero Dark Thirty, more
- QNAP’s 5-Bay NAS solves your backup and storage woes for $409 shipped ($150 off)
- Free money! Gift cards up to 20% off: Burger King, Cabela’s, Barnes & Noble, more
- Arturia unveils the second generation semi-modular MiniBrute 2 synthesizer
- J.Crew Factory Flash Sale: 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase & free shipping
- Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa
- Target is taking up to 70% off clothing and shoes for the entire family with deals from $5
- Grab some of your favorite mags in digital or print from $5/year
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Infinity Dungeon, Brainbean, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection $16, Super Mario Maker $24, more
- This 4K 4-port HDMI switch lets you watch multiple feeds at once w/ PiP for $21 ($9 off)
- The HoMedics White Noise Machine is a #1 best-seller at Amazon: $15, today only
- BJ’s Warehouse 1-yr. Inner Circle Membership: $40 (Reg. $55)
- Score a discount on Dell’s UltraSharp 30-inch PremierColor Monitor from $650 (Reg. $1,300)
- Save 30% on Select SmartyPants supplements: Kids Complete Gummy Vitamins for $13, more
- Kenneth Cole End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off boots, apparel, bags, more
- Consolidate your home theater: Logitech Harmony Elite Remote drops to $250 ($50 off)
- Logitech MK360 Wireless Keyboard w/ a 3-year battery for just $13
- Sony’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV hits $1,498 w/ free Google Home, more from $650
- CyberPower’s 1000VA UPS has 9 outlets to power all your gear at $75 (Reg. $110)
- Remington Men’s Cordless Grooming Kit & Trimmer just $11 Prime shipped
- The Anker Eufy RoboVac 11+ does the dirty work for you, now $220 shipped at Amazon
- Anker’s new ZOLO Multi-Room Speaker w/ Alexa gets first discount to $40
- Apple AirPods are in-stock w/ an extra $30 in Kohl’s Cash
NEW PRODUCTS:
Nintendo’s New 2DS XL Pikachu Edition handheld is releasing this month
VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 wins CES award for best kids’ peripheral
Nike Shox Gravity is a cushioned classic reborn in new Metallic Gold colorway
- Slick new console revives original SNES so you can replay Super Mario World and more
- Tetra is an iPhone-connected portable dishwasher that will also cook seafood
- Sphero unveils first developer-focused robot under Misty spin-off at CES
- Nintendo Switch Direct: Donkey Kong, Mario Odyssey DLC, Dark Souls, much more
- Scosche details new MagicMount Pro Qi Chargers and a premium line of mounts
- Milo is a new Z-Wave smart home hub centered around a touchscreen & Google Assistant
- TempTraq is a wearable for continuously monitoring your baby’s temperature
- Aeolus is the beer-fetching, house-cleaning robot of your dreams
- Polk Audio Command Bar is the ‘first ever’ soundbar to feature Amazon Alexa built-in
- Satechi launches ‘Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger’ for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad
- Huawei unveils Q2 Mesh Wi-Fi system w/ 1,867Mbps speeds, security emphasis, more
- Coros intros new Omni iOS-connected smart bike helmet w/ bone-conduction audio at CES
- LEGO Ideas’ latest 962-piece Ship in a Bottle set washes onto store shelves
- Brilliant controls all your smart home gear from one touchscreen hub + more
- Ingestible smart sensors: body/immune system data from the inside out
- Le Creuset Last Chance to Save Event with deals from $10 on pans, wine glasses, more
- The Royole Smart Writing Pad captures notes and doodles in real time
- LG’s new rollable 65-inch OLED is on display at CES 2018
- Western Digital unveils ‘world’s smallest’ 256GB flash drive, wireless My Passport, more
- Klipsch set to update wireless speaker lineup w/ Alexa and Google Assistant starting this year
- Tabs launches family-focused home monitoring kit w/ parental controls, location tracking, more
- Monoprice unveils new smart home accessories, 3D Printers, and more at CES
- Motiv’s fitness tracking ring gets even smarter with Apple Health & Android support
- Corsair’s new hybrid mouse pad Qi charger powers up your iPhone wirelessly, more
- Next generation iOS connected luggage from Incase debuts at CES 2018
- Yevo’s new wireless earbuds are made from illegal firearm metal known as Humanium
- Ellen Degeneres’s new home, clothing, & pet brand ‘ED’ is here with must-see items