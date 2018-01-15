9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixel 2 64GB $19/mo, August Door Lock $135, Chromebook Backpack $34, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Pixel 2 64GB can be yours for $19/mo. on Verizon (Reg. $27), more

Google Assistant-enabled 2nd Gen. August Lock from $135 (Reg. $230)

AmazonBasics Carry-on Backpack w/ Chromebook storage hits all-time low at $34

Essential Anatomy 5 for iOS/Mac now 50% off, starting from $10 (Reg. $30)

Tower of Fortune trilogy now on sale for iOS: FREE+ (Reg. $3 ea.)

Review: Mophie’s powerstation AC is the best power bank out there, if you have $200

Review: Jedi Challenges brings a galaxy far, far away to the comfort of your own home

MORE NEW DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 64GB Flash Drive w/ MFi Lightning Connector $27, more

NEW PRODUCTS:

Nintendo’s New 2DS XL Pikachu Edition handheld is releasing this month

VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 wins CES award for best kids’ peripheral

Nike Shox Gravity is a cushioned classic reborn in new Metallic Gold colorway