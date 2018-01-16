9to5Toys Last Call: Galaxy Note 8 $725, Dell 11″ Chromebook $169, Samsung Smart Cam 2-pack $85, more

- Jan. 16th 2018 10:26 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Green Deals: WeMo Switch Smart Plug now $22 Prime shipped, more

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (unlocked): $725 (Reg. $960) | eBay

Dell 11-inch Chromebook hits $169 shipped w/ HDMI, 802.11ac, more

Pick up a 2-pack Samsung Smart Cam HD Plus Wi-Fi Cameras for $85 shipped, today only

G-Tech’s 2TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive is perfect for MacBooks at $69 (Reg. $90+)

Add a Qi wireless charger to your nightstand for $14.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Bring HomeKit control to your front door w/ the 2nd Gen. August Lock from $135 (Reg. $230) 

9to5Toys’ Best of CES 2018 Awards

Review: Mophie’s powerstation AC is the best power bank out there, if you have $200

Review: Jedi Challenges brings a galaxy far, far away to the comfort of your own home

MORE NEW DEALS:

Onkyo has a high-end 7.2-Ch. AirPlay enabled receiver for $379 shipped (Reg. $550)

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerLine+ 6-ft Lightning Cable $10 Prime shipped, more

NEW PRODUCTS:

Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa

Best planners to keep your life on track and organized this year from $10

Arturia unveils the second generation semi-modular MiniBrute 2 synthesizer

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800