9to5Toys Last Call: Galaxy Note 8 $725, Dell 11″ Chromebook $169, Samsung Smart Cam 2-pack $85, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Green Deals: WeMo Switch Smart Plug now $22 Prime shipped, more
- WEN’s best-selling 4-Stroke Gas-Powered Portable Generator for $404 shipped
- Klipsch has its R-4B sound bar w/ wireless subwoofer on sale for $149 (Reg. $190)
- Amazon will deliver this EastPoint Foosball Table for $140 shipped (Reg. $200+)
- Pick up a 14-inch ASUS ZenBook w/ USB-C, SD slot, 512GB storage, more: $950 (Reg. $1,100)
- Radio Flyer’s Star Wars Landspeeder EV for kids is down to $225 shipped
- LOFT offers an extra 50% off all sale items: outerwear, jeans, dresses & more from $7
- New Monster Hunter World and Glacier White PS4 Pro consoles releasing this month
- Get Zalman’s RGB gaming keyboard w/ macros for $40 shipped today only (Reg. $60+)
- Take home the Dragon Ball GT Complete Series DVD Set for $23 Prime shipped (Reg $40+)
- Pottery Barn showcases a small space furniture line for decorating tiny homes
- This affordable new dash cam features voice control
- Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018
- Amazon is offering the adidas men’s 3-pack superlite no show socks for $7 (Reg. $14)
- AmazonBasics Travel Umbrella hits its all-time low at $13.50 Prime shipped
- Get Leviton’s Decora Smart Z-Wave Plus Dimmer for $38 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Add 2.1A USB ports to outlets the easy way with Aukey’s simple $11 plug-in module
- Apple Watch Silicone Sport Bands (42/38mm) on sale for $5 Prime shipped
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (unlocked): $725 (Reg. $960) | eBay
Dell 11-inch Chromebook hits $169 shipped w/ HDMI, 802.11ac, more
Pick up a 2-pack Samsung Smart Cam HD Plus Wi-Fi Cameras for $85 shipped, today only
G-Tech’s 2TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive is perfect for MacBooks at $69 (Reg. $90+)
Add a Qi wireless charger to your nightstand for $14.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
Bring HomeKit control to your front door w/ the 2nd Gen. August Lock from $135 (Reg. $230)
9to5Toys’ Best of CES 2018 Awards
Review: Mophie’s powerstation AC is the best power bank out there, if you have $200
Review: Jedi Challenges brings a galaxy far, far away to the comfort of your own home
MORE NEW DEALS:
Onkyo has a high-end 7.2-Ch. AirPlay enabled receiver for $379 shipped (Reg. $550)
Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerLine+ 6-ft Lightning Cable $10 Prime shipped, more
- USB-C Hub adds 4K HDMI, charging & more back to your MacBook: $28 shipped (Reg. $36)
- Add 4.1-Ch. audio to your home theater from LG for $160 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets
- Shell smartwatch can transform into a full-featured smartphone w/ 12MP camera & more
- Klipsch launches two gorgeous vintage-looking speakers that include Google Assistant
- Yi’s 1080p Wireless Home Security Camera returns to $40 shipped ($10 off)
- Today only, Best Buy takes $80 off this 55-inch Insignia 1080p HDTV: $300 shipped
- Save 20% on Logitech’s BRIO Ultra HD Webcam, now down to $160 shipped
- Samsung 32GB EVO Plus microSDHC Memory Card for $10 shipped
- Upgrade your home Wi-Fi w/ this $40 Powerline 802.11ac Extender and HomePlug kit
- Boost the comfort in your home with Aukey’s Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for $28 shipped
- Cinego is an ultra-lightweight personal cinema that simulates an 800-In. screen
- ShopRunner offers PayPal members free two-day shipping at top retailers
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Oceanhorn Xbox One $7.50, Mario Kart 7 $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Better Habits, LumaFusion, more
- Own The Sopranos Complete Series on Blu-ray for $50 shipped
- Become Your Own Boss with 11 Quick Courses on Freelancing for $29
- DBPower’s 8,000mAh Car Jump Starter is a must have for your car: $28 shipped
- Boil water blazing quick w/ T-fal’s 4-cup 1750-Watt variable temp kettle: $21 (Reg. $36)
- Bowflex 3.1 Adjustable Workout Bench matching Amazon low at $99 shipped
- Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker for $30.50 (Reg. up to $40)
- Greenworks 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Thrower from $171 shipped (25% off)
- Hoover keeps your home clean w/ its WindTunnel 3 Pro vacuum: $80 (Reg. $170)
- Amazon takes 25% off top-rated winter mats to keep your space clean, from $12
- Ralph Lauren Best of Winter Sale extra 30% off all sale items with deals from $7
- Nordstrom Rack’s Hunter Boot Flash Sale offers up to 64% off boots & accessories
- Eddie Bauer End of Season Outerwear Event takes up to 60% off w/ deals from $13
- Allen Edmonds Flash Sale cuts up to $200 off MSRP and free delivery on all orders
- Design your own iPhone/iPad DODOcase at 20% off right now
- Anker iPhone X/8/7 cases in a variety of styles from $3 Prime shipped
- Apple Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years: $2 (Reg. $4)
- Essential Anatomy 5 for iOS/Mac now 50% off, starting from $10 (Reg. $30)
- Tower of Fortune trilogy now on sale for iOS: FREE+ (Reg. $3 ea.)
- Increase your Vocabulary with Learn New Words for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa
Best planners to keep your life on track and organized this year from $10
Arturia unveils the second generation semi-modular MiniBrute 2 synthesizer
- Nintendo’s New 2DS XL Pikachu Edition handheld is releasing this month
- VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 wins CES award for best kids’ peripheral
- Nike Shox Gravity is a cushioned classic reborn in new Metallic Gold colorway
- Slick new console revives original SNES so you can replay Super Mario World and more
- Tetra is an iPhone-connected portable dishwasher that will also cook seafood
- Sphero unveils first developer-focused robot under Misty spin-off at CES
- Nintendo Switch Direct: Donkey Kong, Mario Odyssey DLC, Dark Souls, much more
- Scosche details new MagicMount Pro Qi Chargers and a premium line of mounts
- Milo is a new Z-Wave smart home hub centered around a touchscreen & Google Assistant
- TempTraq is a wearable for continuously monitoring your baby’s temperature
- Aeolus is the beer-fetching, house-cleaning robot of your dreams
- Polk Audio Command Bar is the ‘first ever’ soundbar to feature Amazon Alexa built-in
- Satechi launches ‘Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger’ for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad
- Huawei unveils Q2 Mesh Wi-Fi system w/ 1,867Mbps speeds, security emphasis, more
- Coros intros new Omni iOS-connected smart bike helmet w/ bone-conduction audio at CES
- LEGO Ideas’ latest 962-piece Ship in a Bottle set washes onto store shelves
- Brilliant controls all your smart home gear from one touchscreen hub + more
- Ingestible smart sensors: body/immune system data from the inside out
- Le Creuset Last Chance to Save Event with deals from $10 on pans, wine glasses, more
- The Royole Smart Writing Pad captures notes and doodles in real time
- LG’s new rollable 65-inch OLED is on display at CES 2018
- Western Digital unveils ‘world’s smallest’ 256GB flash drive, wireless My Passport, more
- Klipsch set to update wireless speaker lineup w/ Alexa and Google Assistant starting this year
- Tabs launches family-focused home monitoring kit w/ parental controls, location tracking, more
- Monoprice unveils new smart home accessories, 3D Printers, and more at CES
- Motiv’s fitness tracking ring gets even smarter with Apple Health & Android support
- Corsair’s new hybrid mouse pad Qi charger powers up your iPhone wirelessly, more
- Next generation iOS connected luggage from Incase debuts at CES 2018
- Yevo’s new wireless earbuds are made from illegal firearm metal known as Humanium
- Ellen Degeneres’s new home, clothing, & pet brand ‘ED’ is here with must-see items