Essential has resources ‘specifically committed’ to fixing touch latency on the Essential Phone

The Essential Phone is easily my favorite piece of Android hardware of all time, but the phone, unfortunately, has a few big issues that make it tough to recommend. One of those is touch latency, and now Essential has confirmed that it’s actively working on fixing that.

In its most recent AMA on Reddit, Essential engineers responded to questions left and right about upcoming PH-1 updates. In response to questions this week and for the past couple of months, Essential gave an update on what’s going on with the touch issues.

I know we’ve been saying this for weeks but we have pulled aside resources that specifically committed to improving touch and latency. There are trade offs we are testing internally and our goal is to provide something in the 8.1 release we just need to make sure by fixing the jitter issue that we are not creating another problem. Sorry this is taking so long, we just want to get it right given how vocal our audience is.

Clearly, Essential is trying to get this fixed, and we’re glad to hear it. As the company mentioned, the goal right now is to include the fixes in Android 8.1, but it’s important to keep in mind that’s a little while off. Just the other day Essential launched the third beta for 8.0, so we’ll have to wait for that to finish to get up to 8.1.

