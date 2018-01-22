9to5Toys Lunch Break: JBL Link w/ Assistant from $100, Amazon Fire HD8 Tablet $50, DJI Phantom 4 Advanced $869, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Get Google Assistant and great sound at up to 33% off w/ JBL’s Link speakers from $100
Amazon’s Fire HD8 Tablet 16GB hits $50 shipped in all colors (Reg. $80)
DJI Phantom 4 Advanced falls to $869 shipped ahead of tomorrow’s event
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB drops to $259 shipped
Best Buy takes $100 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro (256/512GB) in all colors
Apple TV 64GB 4th Generation for $170 shipped (Orig. $199)
VPN Unlimited protects your online activity with a lifetime subscription for $18 (Reg. $40)
Review: Apogee’s next generation Lightning & USB MiC+ for iOS/Mac
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s new Amazon sale from $8: 5-port 60W Charger w/ USB-C $34, Lightning Cables, more
- Corsair’s K95 RGB Platinum drops to a new all-time low on Amazon from $149 (Reg. $200)
- Westcott 8-inch Titanium Scissors (2-pack) for less than $5 Prime shipped
- Upgrade your Mac audio: Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth System $100 (Reg. $140)
- Wirelessly print labels from your iPhone, more w/ Brother’s P-Touch Cube: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon’s Aveeno Sample Box is effectively free after credit for Prime members (Reg. $8)
- Ring’s 1080p Video Doorbell Elite is now $150 off: $350 shipped (Reg. $500)
- New subscribers can get three free months of music streaming from TIDAL ($60 value)
- Amazon has Garmin’s Forerunner 735XT Fitness Tracker for $250 (Reg. $350)
- Levi’s is offering an extra 30% off sale items: denim, jackets and shirts from $10
- Add 25-inches of 1440p screen real estate to your MacBook for $200 (Reg. $250), more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Nimian Legends, The Quest, Remote Drive, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy XV $16, Ghost Recon Wildlands $20, more
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever USB-C Car Charger for $7, more
- Upgrade your TV speakers w/ a 30-inch soundbar for $72 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Move your content to the big screen w/ Belkin’s Miracast adapter: $23 (Reg. $60)
- The North Face End-of-Season Savings offers up to 40% off jackets, pants & more from $8
- Brother All-in-One Color Laser Printer w/ AirPrint for $210 shipped (Reg $300)
- Bring your kid’s dream to life & let them drive Sphero’s Lightning McQueen: $149 (Reg. $250)
- Luma Whole Home Wi-Fi provides mesh 802.11ac coverage for $140 (Reg. $235)
- Keep your coffee warm all day and never spill w/ Contigo’s SnapSeal: $7 (Reg. $12)
- CRKT Compact Fixed Blade with Nylon Sheath now $16.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $22+)
- Blue Snowball iCE gets your podcast career started for $40 shipped (20% off)
- Get fit while working with FitDesk Desk Exercise Bike with Massage Bar: $200
- Knock out those TPS reports with Back to Business Sharpie/Expo Gold Box: $6-$15
- Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $180 shipped at Target
- Warbands: Bushido for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $4)
- Jet Ball Arkanoid iOS arcade shooter now FREE (Reg. $2)
- Apple Award-winning Enlight hits lowest price in years: $2 (Reg. $4)
- Increase your Vocabulary with Learn New Words for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS:
PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35
- Best Console Game Releases for January: Monster Hunter, Street Fighter Arcade, more
- Nintendo Labo leverages cardboard to create unique Switch gaming experiences [Video]
- New adidas EQT shoe has built-in ticket for Berlin subway, resale prices hitting $2,500
- Espro invented ‘the World’s Lightest Coffee Press’ for travelers
- Target’s new denim-based line Universal Thread features all items under $40
- If you want Colgate’s new $100 smart toothbrush, you’ll have to go to an Apple Store
- Full 4K support, 2-hours of run-time and DJI-like controls highlight this underwater robot
- How to organize and style your bedside table with these decor ideas
- Magilight lets you easily create photographic light paintings
- Yeti Touch is a tray that helps speed up kitchen prep by cutting defrosting time in half
- Hori debuts first wireless third-party PlayStation 4 controller with Xbox One form-factor
- Native Instruments launches Sounds.com subscription platform for music producers
- Twelve South announces PencilSnap, a $30 Apple Pencil case w/ integrated magnets
- Shell smartwatch can transform into a full-featured smartphone w/ 12MP camera & more
- Focusrite unveils new USB-C audio interfaces for Mac ahead of NAMM 2018
- New Monster Hunter World and Glacier White PS4 Pro consoles releasing this month
- Pottery Barn showcases a small space furniture line for decorating tiny homes
- This affordable new dash cam features voice control
- Nokia debuts new iPhone-enabled sleep tracker that integrates with your smart home and Alexa