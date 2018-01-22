February’s security patch will include a fix for Android Auto’s intermittent startup failures

If you’re like me and use Android Auto every time you get into your car, you probably know that there is always a good chance that Android Auto won’t launch on your head unit. Thankfully, Google will be pushing a fix for this in February’s security patch…

This issue has been discussed almost non-stop in the Android Auto User Community due to how often it affects users. From personal experience, practically once out of every 10 times I plug my Pixel 2 XL into my Android Auto head unit, it fails to launch.

According to Yurim, a member of the Android Auto team, who just posted in the User Community, a fix is incoming:

Thanks everyone for your patience. We are working with the Android OS team to address the issues. For the issue that Android Auto intermittently fails to start, the fix will roll out with upcoming monthly security update. The timing for the security update varies for the devices, countries, carriers, etc. If you are experiencing the issue, please make sure to install the update when it becomes available for you.

But because Android is so fragmented, unless you own a Pixel or Nexus smartphone, it could be weeks or even months before the February security patch makes its way to your handset. Until then, Google doesn’t offer any other support or advice. Sometimes rebooting your phone fixes the problem but there’s currently no other workarounds.

Via AndroidPolice

