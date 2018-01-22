Carrier-specific Pixel 2, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X Android 8.1 builds now rolling out

Last week, some Pixel 2 devices began receiving an unexpected Android 8.1 update that still featured the January security patch. Today, that carrier-specific build has been posted to Google Factory Images page, along with additional updates for the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.

Confirming the build number spotted by some users last week, OPM2.171019.016 is only for the Pixel 2 on Verizon. The Pixel 2 XL lacks a similar update, while Verizon’s support page for the smaller device has yet to be updated to reflect the new version. Again, these devices remain on the January security patch after updating.

OPM5.171019.014 is for the Nexus 6P on Japanese carrier Softbank, while the Nexus 5X for Telstra and Softbank is also receiving that same build.

It’s unclear why these carrier-specific updates had to be released approximately two weeks before the February security patch.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

