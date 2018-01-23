Google Duo 26 preps ‘Clip’ audio & video messaging feature [APK Teardown]

A small upgrade to Google Duo earlier this month added the ability to move around the floating video window when in a call. Today, a bigger update to the video messaging app is rolling with version 26. It hints at a possible name for the audio/video messaging feature, as well as some other minor tweaks.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

“Clip” audio/video messaging feature

Over the past several months, we’ve spotted an audio and video messaging feature within Duo for recording messages when a contact isn’t available to chat. In version 26, this functionality has a new “clip” name appended to several strings.

Two lines of code detail the need to grant camera and microphone access in order to send messages.

<string name=”camera_permission_clip_dialog_message”>To send messages, give camera access first.</string> <string name=”microphone_permission_clip_dialog_message”>To send messages, give microphone access first.</string>

Meanwhile, other strings note controls for playing, sending, and deleting a message, as well as the ability to save them.

<string name=”play_clip_button_text”>Play message</string> <string name=”send_clip_button_text”>Send</string> <string name=”delete_clip_button_text”>Delete</string> <string name=”save_clip_button_text”>Save</string>

The last few strings pertain to sending and receiving messages, as well as error warnings associated with not having enough on-device storage.

<string name=”contact_item_description_clip”>Play message from %1$s</string> <string name=”leave_message_text”>Leave a message.</string> <string name=”notification_body_for_failed_message”>Not enough device space to view message</string>

Simplified sign-in warning

This update slightly tweaks the sign-in notification warning that notes how Duo can only be used on one device. Below is the warning in previous versions:

<string name=”lost_registration_details”>”Duo has been activated on another device, so you won’t receive calls on this one”</string>

While the warning in version 26 is shorter and more to the point

<string name=”lost_registration_details”>Duo has been activated on another device</string>

New permissions

This version of Duo also asks for more permissions, especially those related to third-party launchers and icon badges.

<uses-permission android:name=”com.sec.android.provider.badge.permission.READ”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.sec.android.provider.badge.permission.WRITE”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.htc.launcher.permission.READ_SETTINGS”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.htc.launcher.permission.UPDATE_SHORTCUT”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.sonyericsson.home.permission.BROADCAST_BADGE”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.sonymobile.home.permission.PROVIDER_INSERT_BADGE”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.anddoes.launcher.permission.UPDATE_COUNT”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.majeur.launcher.permission.UPDATE_BADGE”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.huawei.android.launcher.permission.CHANGE_BADGE”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.huawei.android.launcher.permission.READ_SETTINGS”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.huawei.android.launcher.permission.WRITE_SETTINGS”/> <uses-permission android:name=”android.permission.READ_APP_BADGE”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.oppo.launcher.permission.READ_SETTINGS”/> <uses-permission android:name=”com.oppo.launcher.permission.WRITE_SETTINGS”/>

