How to turn on or off battery percentage on Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

With how much we all rely on our smartphones, it’s important to know exactly how much battery life we have left. Thankfully, because it’s almost impossible to correctly know how much juice is left just based on the battery bar, Android has a built-in option to show the battery percentage on the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. Here’s how to turn it on or off…

UAG Cases

Steps to turn on or off battery percentage on Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Decide if you want to see your battery percentage Enable or disable the battery percentage Enjoy your smartphone

1. Decide if you want to see your battery percentage

While it can be handy to know your battery percentage, you have to also be okay with it taking up space in the status bar. This might not be a big problem for most of you, there are some who like the minimalist look, and this definitely takes away from that type of design.

2. Enable or disable the battery percentage

First, jump into the Google Pixel 2’s Settings menu by pulling down the notification shade and tapping on the gear icon. Locate and select Battery which should be part way down the list of options. Lastly, toggle on or off Battery percentage.

Use the photos below to help if you get lost along the way.

3. Enjoy your smartphone

Now that you’ve turned on or off the battery percentage, you can enjoy your Google Pixel 2 working exactly how you want it to. Make sure to check out further Android Basics below to learn more about your smartphone.

Learn more about the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: