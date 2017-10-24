Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL: How to enable the ‘Now Playing’ music recognition feature

When Google announced the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, one of the handset’s flagship features was its ability to recognize background music automatically called Now Playing. Unfortunately, this feature is disabled by default. Here’s how to turn it on…

How to enable the Now Playing feature:

  1. Unlock your Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL and go to the Settings menu
  2. Scroll down and tap on Sound
  3. Select Advanced at the bottom of the page and scroll through the different options
  4. Tap on Now Playing
  5. Toggle Show on lock screen
  6. Additionally, you can turn on Also show notifications to have the music recognition feature show in the notification shade

