Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL: How to enable the ‘Now Playing’ music recognition feature

When Google announced the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, one of the handset’s flagship features was its ability to recognize background music automatically called Now Playing. Unfortunately, this feature is disabled by default. Here’s how to turn it on…
UAG Cases
How to enable the Now Playing feature:
- Unlock your Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL and go to the Settings menu
- Scroll down and tap on Sound
- Select Advanced at the bottom of the page and scroll through the different options
- Tap on Now Playing
- Toggle Show on lock screen
- Additionally, you can turn on Also show notifications to have the music recognition feature show in the notification shade
Learn more about the Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL:
- Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL: How to take a screenshot
- Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL: How to turn the always-on display off/on
- The stereo speakers on the Google Pixel 2 sound completely different, here’s why [Video]
- Google Lens is coming to Assistant on the Pixel ‘in the next few weeks’
- Some Google Pixel 2 owners are reporting high-pitched noises and clicking sounds
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: