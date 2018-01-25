First standalone Chrome OS tablet spotted at tradeshow with Acer branding

Over the past week, companies like Lenovo, Dell, and Acer have announced new Chrome OS devices as part of an education tradeshow in London. The latter announced a Chromebox and two Chromebooks, but Acer is apparently also showing off what appears to be a tablet running Chrome OS – in what would be a new form factor for the platform.

An attendee (via Chrome Unboxed) of Bett Show 2018, snapped a picture of a portrait Acer tablet running Chrome OS. Screen size is estimated at 8 to 10 inches with sizable bezels all around. There is a front facing camera up top and standard Acer logo below.

The one detail we are aware of is a stylus made by Staedtler, with Chrome OS in the image featuring the standard menu with additional pen tools. Meanwhile, this tablet could possibly be codenamed Scarlet, according to code commits, and be powered by a Rockchip processor.

For the past several months, those same commits have hinted at a detachable Chromebook — possibly made by Samsung — that would also be a new form factor for Chrome OS.

However, this Acer device is likely not a detachable given the portrait orientation. It raises some interesting questions as Chrome OS is more optimized for landscape usage given the aspect ratios and widths of displays.

Meanwhile, Google has previously stated that Chrome OS would expand to more form factors, including tablets and convertibles, in the future.

This device is not part of Acer’s official announcements at the show. Those include a Chromebox with Intel’s 8th Gen processors and a Chromebook with 4G LTE built-in for commercial and enterprise markets. The company also announced a consumer version of the Chromebook Spin 11.

