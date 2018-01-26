Michael Kors Android Wear collection gets a fresh coat of paint with new color variants

- Jan. 26th 2018 6:33 am PT

We saw quite a few new Android Wear watches and variants announced back at CES 2018, and now, Michael Kors is jumping in on the fun with its new “Spring collection” of Sophie and Grayson watches.

Michael Kors Sophie and Grayson smartwatches debuted last year as your typical Android Wear devices, including custom watchfaces, Google Assistant, and activity tracking. However, they also featured designs that outdid a lot of the competition.

Now, both the Men’s Grayson and Women’s Sophie watches are getting a few new colors to choose from (via Engadget). For the Sophie lineup, that includes rose gold/gold, silver/rose gold, white/gold, and blue variants. If you ask me, they look excellent.

As for the Grayson, there’s a new silver variant with a touch of black in the band, as well as a new dark green color.

All of these new variants are scheduled to go on sale today both online and where Michael Kors watches are sold in stores. Pricing remains in line with other variants.

