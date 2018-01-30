9to5Toys Lunch Break: Galaxy Note 8 (unlocked) $720, Amazon Logitech Sale, LG G5 $210, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (unlocked) : $720 (Reg. $960) | eBay
Amazon 1-Day Logitech Gold Box has our favorite Mac/PC accessories from $14
The LG G5 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone drops to $210 shipped (Reg. $300)
LG V30 64GB (unlocked): $675 (Reg. $825) | B&H
DJI Inspire 1 Quadcopter with 4K Camera drops to $1,199 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $1,999)
Smartphone Accessories: iClever Himbox Bluetooth Car Receiver $19, more
Anker’s Lightning Cables $10.50, Wireless Charger $18, more in today’s Amazon sale
Pad & Quill offers 20% off its leather/wood iPhone X/8/7/Plus cases
Connect a Magic Trackpad 2 and Apple Wireless Keyboard w/ this $30 Twelve South accessory
Behind the Screens: Michael’s space gray copy editing and blogging setup
Best Super Bowl 2018 Ultra HDTVs from under $500
Review: LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon is the ultimate collector’s item for Star Wars fans
Giveaway: Win Anker’s new ZOLO Liberty, a formidable entry into wireless earbuds
MORE NEW DEALS:
Keep your Wi-Fi online w/ this CyberPower 550VA UPS + $5 GC for $40 (Reg. $50)
- Ditch your rental and score Netgear’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $50 ($10 off)
- Get a 3-pack of Monoprice 4-foot MFi Lightning cables for $7 shipped
- JBL Charge 2+ Splashproof Bluetooth Speaker for $60 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $150)
- ‘Wind River’ is this week’s iTunes $1 HD movie rental (Reg. $6)
- Logitech’s Z506 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System now $53 at Amazon (Reg. $70)
- Give your Wi-Fi network a boost w/ Netgear’s AC750 802.11ac Range Extender for $35
- Kwikset Kevo 2nd Gen. Smart Lock drops to $166 shipped (Reg. up to $229)
- Dell’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor returns to all-time low of $150 shipped (Reg. $190)
- The 60th Year of the Brick assembles 6 new must-have Classic LEGO kits
- Walmart discounts recently-released 60th Anniversary Classic LEGO Kits, more from $16
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 3 $30 + Hot Wheels DLC for $5, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crowntakers, Power Hover, more
- Xbox One 1TB Console + $100 Dell Gift Card for $500 shipped ($600 value)
- CORSAIR’s K65 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard can be yours for $80 (Reg. $130)
- Get a deal on your next DIY project with $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 shipped + more
- Protect your online activity w/ 3-years of top-rated NordVPN service: $99 (Reg. $200+)
- Sengled A19 Soft White Smart Light Bulb returns to Amazon all-time low at $7
- Soothe winter pains w/ an Avalon Cool Mist Humidifier for $30 in today’s Gold Box
- Upgrade to a new memory foam mattress in Amazon’s 1-day Gold Box from $375
- Bring home a brand new 2-Qt. Crock-Pot Slow Cooker for $8.50 Prime shipped
- Tacklife Electric-Arc USB Rechargeable Lighter for $13 Prime shipped
- Overstock Double Savings Event – up to 70% off 1,000s of items
- Chefman’s Electric Knife Sharpener sees a nice price drop for today only: $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Get the Eufy HomeVac Duo 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner starting at $50 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- 6PM Red Sale takes 60% off or more on top brands: Nike, Cole Haan, Kate Spade & more
- Rockport is offering 40% off all boots + free shipping for two days only
- Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple’s latest 2017 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air drops to $920 shipped ($279 off)
- Adorn your nightstand w/ this Apple Watch charging stand for $21 Prime shipped ($7 off)
- Create your own iPhone X-style Custom Notch for FREE w/ this app (Reg. $1)
- Awesome Calendar for iOS now matching lowest price in years: $3 (Reg. $10)
- Telltale’s Minecraft Story Mode S2 now available FREE on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Out There Chronicles iOS interactive sci-fi novel now FREE for first time ever (Reg. $3)
- Warbands: Bushido for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $4)
- iBasket Pro arcade basketball for iOS now available for FREE (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Virgin Mobile now selling ‘pre-loved’ iPhone 7/Plus models from $380 w/ $1 per mo. trial
iPhone X has a great camera, but bitplay aims to improve it w/ the SNAP! collection
The Kalk eBike sports a modern design w/ custom components, 50-mi. range, more
- It looks like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition for iOS is releasing next month
- Radius is a rechargeable device that allows you to keep mosquitoes away without sprays
- Elektron’s new hardware Digitone Synth doubles as a plug-in for Mac [Video]
- LEGO celebrates its 60th birthday with #WhatWillYouBuild and a surprise for fans
- Otterbox details new Trooper rugged coolers, keeping ice cold for 72-hours
- January’s joyful LEGO Ideas models: Dinosaur Fossils, a Modular Arcade and more
- IK intros new iOS & Mac iRig Stomp I/O controller w/ built-in interface, more
- Nike releases new Air VaporMax Plus, expands Nike Air lineup w/ fresh colors
- Ziro is a modular, voice controlled robot that works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Caply is a small, unique camera that boasts great battery life & tons of features
- Toys R Us closing 180 stores, “deep discounts” to be available early February
- ‘Die With Me’ is a new app/chat you can only enter when your iPhone is low on power
- God of War gets an official release date, new trailer and more [Video]
- Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans
- LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome
- Tapplock is the ‘world’s first fingerprint padlock’, offers improved security and convenience
- Amazon officially opens autonomous ‘Go’ grocery store in Seattle
- GQ celebrates 60 years w/ Bloomingdale’s collab featuring Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- ARC is an energy-efficient and minimalist LED bulb that looks delightfully retro
- PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35