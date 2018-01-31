Android Oreo is now rolling out to OnePlus 5T owners w/ December security patch

Android Oreo hasn’t seen a ton of expansion since launching on the Pixels last year, but slowly it’s gaining ground. Today, OnePlus is bringing a public build of Android Oreo to owners of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 5T.

The best gifts for Android users

The OnePlus 5T launched late last year, disappointingly with Nougat out of the box. However, the company promised on-stage at the event that Oreo would be arriving soon, with a beta launching not too long after the phone started shipping. Now, after a few beta releases, a public version of Oreo is being made available to all OnePlus 5T owners.

Oxygen OS 5.0.2 is the first public build released based on Oreo, and it comes with Android version 8.0, along with December’s monthly security patch. Being based on Oreo, 5T owners can, of course, expect features like improved notifications, picture-in-picture, and more.

Alongside those, however, OnePlus has also included some bug fixes and customizations of its own.

System Upgraded Android version to Oreo(8.0) New design for Quick Settings General bug fixes and improvements Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218

Applications Updated Launcher to v2.2

Updated Gallery to v2.0

Updated Weather to v1.9

Updated File Manager to v1.7.6

Oreo is rolling out now to all OnePlus 5T owners as an incremental OTA. A “small percentage of users” will receive the update today, with more users gaining access in the coming days as long as nothing goes wrong.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: