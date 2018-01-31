Latest Moto Z Style Shells are interestingly made from Gorilla Glass 5 [Gallery]

Motorola has remained relatively committed to modularity in recent years with the Moto Z3 rumored to again support Moto Mods, while a full-sized sliding keyboard complete with backlit keys was just announced at CES 2018. Following a flip case earlier this month, the Lenovo company is releasing new Moto Style Shells.

These particular Style Shells are purely for aesthetic customization, though the company does sell a variant that adds wireless charging.

For the latest line, Moto is interestingly using glass — compared to faux wood and nylon fabric — as a material. Specifically, Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 with various printed designs for customization.

The new accessories make slightly more sense on the Moto Z2 family given the switch to a metal rear, with the first-generation Moto Z already featuring glass backs.

The five new designs are Colored leaves, Expressive curves, Graphic flowers, Overlapping triangles, and Retro stripe. In terms of weight, they are nearly twice as heavy (53g) as regular Style Shells and come with a $10 premium at $29.99.

All the designs are available now from Moto’s online store.

