Samsung ‘DeX Pad’ leaks, seemingly confirms a headphone jack for Galaxy S9

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the arrival of Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S9, and as we get closer, we’re learning more and more about the phone. Tonight, a new leak has landed showing off a new docking station for the company’s DeX station.

Last year, Samsung debuted the DeX Dock for the Galaxy S8 as the first entry into its desktop interface powered by a smartphone. The Dock was a solid design, but it wasn’t ideal for Samsung’s vision. Now, for the S9, it seems Samsung is revisiting that design, this time called the “DeX Pad.”

This new design, shown off by Evan Blass, fits the phone overtop with a USB-C port connecting the phone to a selection of ports at the back of the pad. There are fans to keep the phone cool, just like on the Dock, and a full array of ports along the back. There’s a full-size HDMI port for connecting to a monitor, two full-size USB-A ports for connecting peripherals, and a USB-C port for power.

Seemingly the most important reveal, though, is the picture of the phone. Not only does it refute reports that the bezel size has increased, but it seemingly confirms that Samsung will be keeping the headphone jack around for another year. In a market where the 3.5mm jacks are disappearing left and right on flagship devices, it’s a welcome thing to see.

