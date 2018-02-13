9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Chromebook Pro $449, Google Home Battery Base $40, Aukey USB-C Charging Station $15, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s 12-inch Chromebook Pro 32GB up to $150 off at $449 shipped
Add 8-hours of portability to your Google Home w/ Ninety7’s battery base for $40 (20% off)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 6-Port USB-C Charging Station $15, more
BeatsX Wireless Headphones hit Amazon all-time low at $90 shipped
Behind the Screens: Ben Schoon’s custom PC blogging and video workspace
MORE NEW DEALS:
Samsung’s 32-inch 4K UHD QLED Monitor falls to $450 shipped (Reg. $600)
- Express cuts an extra 30% off clearance items: outerwear, jeans, shirts & more
- Gift cards up to 20% off: Nintendo, Airbnb, Papa John’s, Burger King, Land’s End, many more
- Panasonic’s new 4K-enabled GX9 drops the weight in a friendly form-factor
- Oral-B Pro Bluetooth Smart Rechargeable Toothbrush for $55 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- FREE 60-Day Sundance Now Trial Subscription ($14 value)
- Record your blood pressure w/ Omron’s 10 Series Bluetooth monitor for $60 (15% off)
- Target President’s Day Sale: up to 30% off home + an extra 15% off furniture & rugs
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Heroes of Loot, How to Cook Everything, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Ninjago Game Switch $24, Super Smash Bros. 3DS $24, more
- The Rolo Travel Bag Helps You Pack Like a Pro and Stay Organized for $43
- CyberPower’s 1325VA Sine Wave UPS packs 10 outlets for $120 shipped (Reg. $190)
- Brooks, ASICS & more are up to 60% off during 6PM’s Workout Sneakers Event
- ESPN EZ Fold Indoor Arcade Basketball Game hits Amazon low at $120 shipped
- Deck out your wrist w/ Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch at $270 shipped ($80 off)
- Safeguard your electronics with this 4-Outlet/2-USB Wall Tap Surge Protector for $15
- Amazon’s Gold Box has 20% off Casper mattresses from $476, more
- Get creative with the XYZprinting da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix 3D Printer for $300 (Reg. $450)
- Amazon takes up to 40% off Yost Vices and Clamps, today only from $14
- Fight cold winter air w/ an Avalon Digital Humidifier for $90 shipped
- Amazon has unique mechanical keyboards and gaming mice from $17, today only
- Apple’s official leather iPhone X/8/7/Plus cases from $36 at Amazon
- iTunes 4K movie sale from $7 includes super hero flicks, LEGO, more!
- B&H discounts iPad Pro models by up to $150 including LTE configs (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale from $280 shipped, 128GB now $380
- AT&T offers BOGO Free iPhone X for Next customers
- Inspire Pro on iPad FREE for first time in years (Reg. $4), more
- Civilization Revolution 2 now down to $6 on the App Store (Reg. $10)
- Runtastic’s Heart Rate PRO gets a rare price drop, now FREE for a limited time (Reg. $2)
- Don’t Starve Pocket Edition & Shipwrecked now down to $1 each (Reg. $5)
- Gemini 2 is the Easiest Way to Find and Delete Duplicates on your Mac: $13 (Orig. $20)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV gets a brand new trailer & official release date
TOMS x Oceana intros ‘Whale of a Collection’ w/ designs from $39
Splatoon 2 Starter Edition for Switch brings a 100-page strategy guide, more
- Klutz to intro fun toy teaching circuit building at Toy Fair 2018
- LEGO and Ford assemble the 1968 Mustang Fastback at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
- Justin Timberlake unveils ‘Man of the Woods’ collection at NYC pop-up shop
- Action-adventure game Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom gets physical release on Switch/PS4
- Tug is the MagSafe connector for the rest of your home
- DODOcase intros book-bound Executive Leather iPad covers, now available at 20% off
- Buzz Aldrin collaborates with Sprayground for ‘Mission to Mars’ fashion line
- Amazon is now delivering Whole Foods groceries within two hours
- Atmos unifies all of your smart home gadgets around a slick voice-controlled touchscreen hub
- Amazon’s Echo Look receives new features including exclusive GQ and Vogue content
- Nike releases ten reimagined sneakers built in four days by a 14-woman design team
- How-to: Travel more efficiently with these fun organizers from $15
- Here’s the first gameplay trailer for Injustice 2’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Olympus announces the PEN E-PL9 Micro Four Thirds camera w/ 4K video, IBIS, more
- Best Console Game Releases for February: Shadow of the Colossus, Secret of Mana, more
- Use your tap-to-pay cards w/o taking them out of WaterField’s new Leather VIA Wallet
- Mycroft Mark II is a privacy-oriented smart speaker w/ a 4-inch screen and more
- An Eiffel Tower Diamond Light can be yours, limited edition examples on sale now
- Here’s a look at Sony’s new PlayStation 4/PSVR Gold Wireless Headset
- Makeblock wins two iF design awards for its innovative STEM toys for kids
- New NikePlus rewards include personalized promotions and shopping, exclusive content, more
- Kate Spade New York x Keds collaborate with a bridal collection from $40
- Nintendo’s Toy-Con Garage will let you build your own cardboard accessories for the Switch
- Nike refreshes classic Air Max 93 and 180, releases new Air Max 270 [Gallery]
- Zelda Breath of the Wild player immortalizes Hero’s Path with in-game map wall art
- Citybird Eagle electric scooter delivers 15mph speeds in a carbon fiber design
- Aurga is the ‘world’s first smart DSLR assistant’ to help you take your best shots
- Drew Barrymore x Crocs collection features sandals and clogs starting at $30