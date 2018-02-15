Project Fi expands international coverage to 37 more regions, adds proactive country alerts

One of the tentpole features advertised by Google’s MVNO is its international data coverage at no extra charge. Today, Project Fi is adding more countries, while adding proactive travel alerts based on your emails.

Project Fi is adding 37 countries and territories where data coverage costs the same $10 per GB as it does domestically.

You’ll continue to enjoy the same high-speed international coverage, now in more places like Belize and Myanmar. And if you need some extra data when you travel, don’t sweat it—your data is still just $10 per GB or free with built-in Bill Protection.

The new additions are spread out across the globe, including Algeria, Georgia, Morocco, Myanmar, and Uganda. The full list is below and brings Project Fi’s coverage to over 170 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, the Fi app is gaining proactive notifications that alert you to the status of text, data, and calls in the country of your upcoming trip. This works like Google Trips by requesting access to your Gmail messages, though the feature can be disabled in account settings.

Project Fi will now let you know whether you’re covered on your next trip based on your upcoming international flights from Gmail. You’ll receive a notification in your Project Fi app shortly before your trip that allows you to easily see your coverage options and costs.

