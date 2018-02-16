Essential Phone in ‘Halo Gray’ lands on Amazon for $449 w/ Alexa built-in, pre-orders open now

While Essential hasn’t sold a ton of units with its first device, the PH-1, it’s still trying to make itself known. The most recent attempt was adding some stunning new colors. Yesterday’s reveal of those new colors brought a higher price tag along with them, but now you can get one of them cheaper through Amazon.

The best gifts for Android users

Available exclusively through Amazon next week, the “Halo Gray” Essential Phone will be the device’s 6th color variant. If you’ll recall, the Stellar Gray model of the Essential Phone was a limited edition model up for sale alongside the Ocean Depths and Copper Black units on the company’s website for a $599 price tag.

Halo Gray takes a note from that variant, but trades the black titanium frame for a silver one, with the same matte texture on the back. Essential tells us that it is using same silver frame as the Pure White version of the phone.

This new variant of the phone is available for pre-order right now for $449, which is a great deal if you were considering the Stellar Gray color already. With the Amazon partnership, this model comes with Alexa built-in as well.

Essential tells us that this unit will be sold for $449 through February 24th, with the price going back up to $499 after that. This model won’t be a limited edition like the other new colors either, which is great to see. If you want to pick it up, head over to the Amazon listing.

In case three new Essential Phone colors weren't enough, today we're unveiling Halo Gray, the first Essential Phone to come with Alexa built-in. Halo Gray is available for pre-order exclusively from Amazon starting today. https://t.co/hkwkBKGypr pic.twitter.com/lDad2xngBq — Essential (@essential) February 16, 2018

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: