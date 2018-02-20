9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto X4 $250, V-MODA Headphone Deals, Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones $99, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon offers the Moto X (4th Gen.) 32GB Unlocked Smartphone at up to $100 off
V-MODA metal/leather wireless headphones from $200 w/ up to $130 in gift cards
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones take your workouts to the next level for $99
BeatsX Wireless Headphones hit Amazon all-time low at $90 shipped
iTunes 4K movie sale from $7 includes super hero flicks, LEGO, more!
Twitterrific 5 for Mac drops to all-time low at $8 (Reg. $20)
- NBA 2K18 on iOS sees rare price drop, now matching lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $8)
- Don’t Starve Pocket Edition & Shipwrecked now down to $1 each (Reg. $5)
Behind the Screens: Ben Schoon’s custom PC blogging and video workspace
MORE NEW DEALS:
Ralph Lauren offers an additional 30% off with deals starting from $7
Anker’s Eufy BodySense Smart Scale with Bluetooth is just $33 shipped (Reg. $50)
- CyberPower 8-Outlet UPS + P606 Surge Protector bundle for $30 shipped ($40+ value)
- Control your Smart TV with the Logitech K830 Illuminated Bluetooth Keyboard for $50
- Anker’s 1080p Roav Dash Cam w/ 3-inch LCD down to $45 using this code (Reg. $60)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Mini Bluetooth Speaker $17, more
- This massive 86-Inch LG 4K UHDTV is as much as $1,500 off today: $3,499 (Orig. $8,000)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Iesabel, Simpler Pro, Money Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 18 $20, Titanfall 2 Ultimate $10, more
- PlayStation VR bundles up to $150 off: Doom VFR now $250, more
- LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
- Own ‘Steve Jobs: The Life, Lessons & Rules for Success’ for FREE on Kindle today
- Guitar Center Gift Cards get extremely rare price drop: $50 for $40 w/ email delivery
- Aeon Timeline 2 is the Easiest Way to Manage Projects: $12 (Orig. $50)
- Atom has $5 tickets for new users to see any movie in theaters when you download its app
- Degree’s 6-pack of Men’s Dry Protection 48-Hour Antiperspirant for $8 (Reg. $15)
- Stanley’s 16-Quart Adventure Cooler hits Amazon all-time low at $40 (Reg. $59+)
- Take board game night to the next level w/ Clue Game of Thrones Edition for $30 shipped
- Pizza Hut takes half-off all menu priced pizza this week only
- Philips Kids’ Hair Clipper Kit hits Amazon all-time low for today only: $25 Prime shipped
- Amazon Disney Cars 3 toys sale 40% off: Piston Cup Racing Garage $12 + more from $4
- Calvin Klein offers 40% off sitewide & free delivery: jeans, outerwear, underwear, more
- Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar now $450 off in both colors
- Apple’s late 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $700 off: $1,899 shipped
- Parallels Desktop 13 + over $450 worth of FREE Mac apps: $80 or upgrade for $50
NEW PRODUCTS:
Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia
You have to see the new Star Wars interactive co-pilot Chewie toy from Hasbro
NBA teams up with Away Luggage for a carry-on that moves with you
- LEGO takes home three of the highest awards at Toy Fair 2018
- Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
- Amazon’s new $10 & under section has tons of cool items with free shipping
- LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
- Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
- Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids
- LEGO gears up for Solo: A Star Wars Story w/ 1,414-piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set
- Rocket League comes to life w/ new Hot Wheels iPhone-controlled game
- Unique accessories for your man cave under $50
- Celebrate the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games w/ a limited edition Leica Q
- TE’s new iOS-compatible music & image sequencer/synth coming in May
- Sony’s award-winning KOOV robotics set for kids is available today for preorder
- Panasonic’s new 4K-enabled GX9 drops the weight in a friendly form-factor
- This new LEGO-styled wearable aims to keep your kids safe and entertained
- The ‘world’s smallest playable emulator’ runs all the Sega/Game Boy titles you could ever want
- Here are four new reads that you must pick-up before spring
- LEGO fan assembles massive 90,000-piece recreation of Six Flags’ El Toro roller coaster
- Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV gets a brand new trailer & official release date
- TOMS x Oceana intros ‘Whale of a Collection’ w/ designs from $39
- Splatoon 2 Starter Edition for Switch brings a 100-page strategy guide, more
- Klutz to intro fun toy teaching circuit building at Toy Fair 2018
- LEGO and Ford assemble the 1968 Mustang Fastback at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
- Justin Timberlake unveils ‘Man of the Woods’ collection at NYC pop-up shop
- Action-adventure game Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom gets physical release on Switch/PS4
- Tug is the MagSafe connector for the rest of your home
- DODOcase intros book-bound Executive Leather iPad covers, now available at 20% off
- Buzz Aldrin collaborates with Sprayground for ‘Mission to Mars’ fashion line
- Amazon is now delivering Whole Foods groceries within two hours
- Atmos unifies all of your smart home gadgets around a slick voice-controlled touchscreen hub
- Amazon’s Echo Look receives new features including exclusive GQ and Vogue content
- Nike releases ten reimagined sneakers built in four days by a 14-woman design team
- How-to: Travel more efficiently with these fun organizers from $15
- Here’s the first gameplay trailer for Injustice 2’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Olympus announces the PEN E-PL9 Micro Four Thirds camera w/ 4K video, IBIS, more
- Best Console Game Releases for February: Shadow of the Colossus, Secret of Mana, more