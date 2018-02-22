Samsung appears to have resumed its Android Oreo rollout for the Galaxy S8/S8+

Android Oreo hasn’t quite taken the foothold that Google wants it to in regards the Android market as a whole. The main reason for that is easily OEMs who have yet to update their devices to the latest OS. Samsung is the biggest Android OEM, so any steps it makes in this area make a difference. Now, the company is resuming its Android Oreo rollout to the Galaxy S8 after halting it earlier this month.

The best gifts for Android users

Samsung launched Oreo on the S8 in a few countries earlier this year, but quietly stopped due to a reboot bug that was hitting some users. Now, after spending some time squashing those bugs, that rollout is resuming, presumably with a fix in place.

The firmware update weighs in at around 530MB for those who already picked up that Oreo update, but is quite a bit larger for users still on Nougat. As SamMobile points out, the new versions include build numbers G950FXXU1CRB7 and G955XXU1CRB7.

Now that this build is starting to roll out, it’s only a matter of time until Samsung starts pushing it to other regions…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: