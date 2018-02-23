Routines for Google Assistant rolling out in coming weeks w/ location reminders from Home

In addition to multilingual support, more languages, and deeper device integrations throughout 2018, Google Assistant is adding several features in the coming weeks. First announced at last year’s October 4th event, Routines will be available in the coming weeks, as well as setting location-based reminders from Google Home.

Routines allow users to chain together several actions with a single command. For example, saying “Hey Google, I’m home” can “turn on the lights, share any home reminders, play your favorite music and more.”

As 9to5Google has activated in past APK Insights, Routines will be set from the Google Assistant settings page.

Launching in the coming weeks, Google notes that users will be able to use six routines “that help with your morning, commutes to and from work, and evening at home.” Routines work on both Google Home smart speakers and your phone.

Meanwhile, Assistant is also gaining support for location-based reminders on Google Home. Previously, a phone-only feature, it is soon coming to smart speakers.

Want to make sure you pick up the milk at the grocery store? All you have to do is ask the Assistant on your Google Home—when you get to the store, the Assistant on your phone will remind you.

