Check out the Samsung Galaxy S9’s best features in these new hands-on videos

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S9 earlier today, and it’s a pretty impressive offering no doubt. While, of course, not much has changed since the S8, we’re getting a refined phone here, and it brings quite a few new features along with it.

There are several notable additions to the Galaxy S9, one of which is the refined design. This includes new color variants, a relocated fingerprint sensor, as well as the new camera layout as well.

The S9 also packs upgraded cameras as well. The standard S9 packs a single camera with its larger brother offering dual-cameras. In either case, though, the primary shooter offers a “dual-aperture” tech which can adjust the camera between an f/1.5 aperture and f/2.5. That’s ideal for low-light or broad daylight shooting, as you can adjust it to best suit the scenario.

As far as software goes, Samsung has also slightly revamped Bixby, added a new “AR Emoji” feature, and introduced a super slow-mo recording mode.

Samsung details all of those features, and more, in a set of hands-on videos which you can check out below. If you want to learn more about the Galaxy S9, check out our full coverage.