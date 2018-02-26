020: MWC 2018 Edition | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got lots of Mobile World Congress news, including the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, the LG V30S ThinQ, a slew of Nokia phones, and much more.
- Alcatel 1X is the first Android Go smartphone [Video]
- Huawei’s MediaPad M5 tablets bring Android Oreo w/ 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch screens
- New Nokia 6 and 7 Plus embrace Android One as Android Go launches on Nokia 1
- Flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco features 5.5-inch pOLED display, thin design, & Android One
- ZTE Blade V9 launches at MWC 2018, Tempo Go w/ Android Go arrives for just $79 in the US
- Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ go official with dual aperture camera, differing specs, more
- Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact are redesigned flagships w/ 18:9 displays, Snapdragon 845
- LG V30S ‘ThinQ’ goes official, packs AI, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Android Oreo
