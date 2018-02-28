Google releases machine learning crash course, other educational AI resources

As part of Google’s transition into an AI first world, the company wants to widely open up this technology. Its latest initiative involves a new website with a number of resources, as well as a previously internal online learning course.

“Learn with Google AI” is a new educational addition to a site originally announced at the I/O developer conference last year. In recent years, the company has repeatedly stated that its goal is to democratize AI and make its tool available for everyone.

AI can solve complex problems and has the potential to transform entire industries, which means it’s crucial that AI reflect a diverse range of human perspectives and needs. That’s why part of Google AI’s mission is to help anyone interested in machine learning succeed

The latest effort is aimed at those with varying levels of experience, from beginners to experts.

This site provides ways to learn about core ML concepts, develop and hone your ML skills, and apply ML to real-world problems. From deep learning experts looking for advanced tutorials and materials on TensorFlow, to “curious cats” who want to take their first steps with AI, anyone looking for educational content from ML experts at Google can find it here.

Meanwhile, the highlight of today’s announcement is a free Machine Learning Crash Course that includes exercises, interactive visualizations, and instructional videos to learn and practice ML concepts.

This MLCC course was originally created for Google employees as part of a 2-day boot camp aimed at exposing more engineers to machine learning.

Our engineering education team originally developed this fast-paced, practical introduction to ML fundamentals for Googlers. So far, more than 18,000 Googlers have enrolled in MLCC, applying lessons from the course to enhance camera calibration for Daydream devices, build virtual reality for Google Earth, and improve streaming quality at YouTube. MLCC’s success at Google inspired us to make it available to everyone.

